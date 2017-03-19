Posted 

Wagner scores 26 as Michigan gets past Louisville

Michigan forward Moe Wagner (13) celebrates a 73-69 win over Louisville in a second-round game in the men’s NCAA college basketball tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michigan forward Moe Wagner (13) celebrates a basket against Louisville during the first half of a second-round game in the mens NCAA college basketball tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 19, 2017. Michigan defeated Louisville, 73-69. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Louisville's Ray Spalding, left, and Michigan's Moe Wagner reach for a rebound during the first half of a second-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Indianapolis. Michigan defeated Louisville, 73-69. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots over Michigan guard Zak Irvin (21) during the first half of a second-round game in the mens NCAA college basketball tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 19, 2017. Michigan defeated Louisville, 73-69. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Louisville's Jaylen Johnson dunks the ball during the first half of a second-round game against Michigan in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Indianapolis. Michigan defeated Louisville, 73-69. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Michigan's Derrick Walton Jr. (10) shoots as Louisville's Anas Mahmoud (14) defends during the first half of a second-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Indianapolis. Michigan defeated Louisville, 73-69. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Michigan forward Moe Wagner (13) shoots over Louisville forward Mangok Mathiang (12) during the second half of a second-round game in the men’s NCAA college basketball tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 19, 2017. Michigan defeated Louisville 73-69. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

By MICHAEL MAROT
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

INDIANAPOLIS — Moe Wagner scored a career-high 26 points and spurred a furious second-half rally to send Michigan past second-seeded Louisville 73-69 on Sunday and into the Sweet 16.

The seventh-seeded Wolverines (26-11) have won seven straight — six since a frightening plane accident before the Big Ten Tournament. They also earned a ticket to the Midwest Regional in Kansas City, Missouri, their first since 2014.

Donovan Mitchell scored 19 points and Deng Adel had 16 points to lead Louisville (25-9), which had made the Sweet 16 in its last four NCAA Tournament appearances.

But Wagner bailed out the Wolverines from a poor game.

Trailing 45-36 with 16:09 to play, the German native scored on a layup to start a 17-6 run that gave Michigan its first lead since the opening minutes. And after Wagner’s 3-pointer broke a 55-55 tie with 6:39 to go, the Wolverines led the rest of the way.

 