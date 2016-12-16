North Carolina’s Joel Berry’s status uncertain against Kentucky

North Carolina will have its hands full Saturday when it meets Kentucky at T-Mobile Arena. The Tar Heels be up against an even taller task if guard Joel Berry is unavailable.

Berry’s status for the CBS Sports Classic is uncertain as the point guard recovers from a sprained left ankle. UNC game against Kentucky is the second in a noon doubleheader that starts with UCLA vs. Ohio State.

Coach Roy Williams told reporters Thursday before practice that he was neither optimistic nor pessimistic about Berry’s status for the game, as he hadn’t seen him. Berry was scheduled to practice on Thursday but was limited.

Berry is second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.8 points per game, and leads the team with 4.7 assists while providing the Tar Heels with a veteran presence. Without him, the Tar Heels are a vastly different team.

Nate Britt has started both games in his absence and is 4-for-22 from the floor in those two games.

“Joel was averaging, whatever, 17, 16 or something like that, shooting 50 and 45 percent — we haven’t done that,” Williams said Thursday. “So that’s what we miss, plus defensively.”

Junior forward Justin Jackson seemed optimistic that his teammate would return Saturday.

“I guess we’ll see how he’s doing,” Jackson said Thursday. “He seems like he’s pretty upbeat about playing.”

