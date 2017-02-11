Rebels fall to San Jose State for 2nd time this season, 76-74

As it has done often this season, UNLV put the basketball in Jovan Mooring’s hands.

He has delivered a mixed bag, but has been the Rebels’ most reliable player in such situations.

This time, however, Mooring missed a runner at the buzzer, and UNLV lost 76-74 to San Jose State on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The loss was the sixth straight for the Rebels (10-16, 3-10 Mountain West), their longest skid since losing six in a row during the 1994-95 season.

“I can’t remember a time as a head coach I’ve been in a situation we’re losing this (many) close games,” UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said. “We’ve got to find a way to overcome.”

No UNLV players were made available for interviews for the second consecutive home game.

San Jose State, winners of four in a row, swept the regular-season series from the Rebels for the first time since 1993-94.

Terrell Brown scored the winning basket for the Spartans (13-10, 6-6) on a driving layup with 13.1 seconds left.

UNLV’s Tyrell Green tied the score at 74 on a 3-pointer with 39 seconds remaining. He led the Rebels with 28 points on 8-of-13 shooting and totaled nine rebounds.

Mooring finished with 18 points, and Christian Jones had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Jaycee Hillsman led San Jose State with 16 points, one of four Spartans in double figures.

