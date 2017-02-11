Posted Updated 

Rebels fall to San Jose State for 2nd time this season, 76-74

UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) sends in a shot to score against San Jose State forward Brandon Clarke (15) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Christian Jones (20) and guard Kris Clyburn (1) defend as San Jose State forward Brandon Clarke (15) looks to pass during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Zion Morgan (10) makes a pass as San Jose State guard Terrell Brown (0) defends during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Uche Ofoegbu (2) looks to shoot as San Jose State forward Cody Schwartz (33) defends during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Cheickna Dembele (11), above and guard Zion Morgan (10) fight for a loose ball against San Jose State forward Brandon Clarke (15) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies reacts during a basketball game against San Jose State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) passes the ball during a basketball game against San Jose State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose State forward Brandon Clarke (15) makes a pass during a basketball game against UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebel Girls perform during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose State guard Isaiah Nichols (10) shoots over UNLV during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose State forward Brandon Clarke (15) grabs a loose ball during a basketball game against UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Tyrell Green (3) attempts a shot against San Jose State forward Brandon Clarke (15) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) drives against San Jose State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV players, including forward Tyrell Green (3) and Cheickna Dembele (11), right, gather during a timeout during a basketball game against San Jose State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV fans cheer during a basketball game against San Jose State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies reacts during a basketball game against San Jose State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Tyrell Green (3) and guard Kris Clyburn (1) defend as a San Jose State sends up a shot during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebel Girls perform during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies reacts during a basketball game against San Jose State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Cheickna Dembele (11) shoots over San Jose State forward Brandon Clarke (15) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Tyrell Green (3) looks to pass the ball during a basketball game against San Jose State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. San Jose State won won 76-74. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose State forward Brandon Clarke (15) blocks shot by UNLV forward Christian Jones (20) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Christian Jones (20) looks for an open shot as San Jose State forward Brandon Clarke (15) defends during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Zion Morgan (10) attempts a shot as San Jose State forward Ryan Welage (32) defends during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) shoots against San Jose State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) looks to shoot over San Jose State forward Ryan Welage (32) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Tyrell Green (3) drives against San Jose State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Kris Clyburn (1) comes up short on a rebound during a basketball game against San Jose State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) drives against San Jose State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Tyrell Green (3) dunks against San Jose State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Tyrell Green (3) looks to shoot as San Jose State forward Ryan Welage (32) defends during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Zion Morgan (10) sends in a shot to score against San Jose State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV players warm up before playing San Jose State in a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV players warm up before playing San Jose State in a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV players warm up before playing San Jose State in a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV players warm up before playing San Jose State in a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

As it has done often this season, UNLV put the basketball in Jovan Mooring’s hands.

He has delivered a mixed bag, but has been the Rebels’ most reliable player in such situations.

This time, however, Mooring missed a runner at the buzzer, and UNLV lost 76-74 to San Jose State on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The loss was the sixth straight for the Rebels (10-16, 3-10 Mountain West), their longest skid since losing six in a row during the 1994-95 season.

“I can’t remember a time as a head coach I’ve been in a situation we’re losing this (many) close games,” UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said. “We’ve got to find a way to overcome.”

No UNLV players were made available for interviews for the second consecutive home game.

 

San Jose State, winners of four in a row, swept the regular-season series from the Rebels for the first time since 1993-94.

Terrell Brown scored the winning basket for the Spartans (13-10, 6-6) on a driving layup with 13.1 seconds left.

UNLV’s Tyrell Green tied the score at 74 on a 3-pointer with 39 seconds remaining. He led the Rebels with 28 points on 8-of-13 shooting and totaled nine rebounds.

Mooring finished with 18 points, and Christian Jones had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Jaycee Hillsman led San Jose State with 16 points, one of four Spartans in double figures.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 
 