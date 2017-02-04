Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

Walk-on guard Larry Bush entered Saturday’s game not even three minutes into the second half.

It was a strong indication that UNLV basketball coach Marvin Menzies was searching hard for answers.

Answers that never came. Or at least the answers Menzies was looking for as the Rebels got outplayed throughout in a 69-49 loss to Colorado State at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Rebels (10-14, 3-8 Mountain West) now have lost four games in a row, but unlike the previous three defeats that were by a total of eight points, UNLV wasn’t much of a match for a Rams team (15-9, 7-4) with just seven scholarship players.

Not that this kind of performance was new for Colorado State, which lost three players to academics after the fall semester. The Rams have won four of their past five, with three of those victories on the road.

Colorado State jumped out to a 9-1 lead and led throughout. UNLV cut it to 26-24 late in the first half, but the Rams scored five quick points to go into halftime up 31-24. They quickly extended the lead in the second half, and UNLV never made a serious push.

The Rebels made just 30.5 percent of their shots. Tyrell Green, who scored 11 points, was the only one in double figures.

Emmanuel Omogbo led Colorado State with 22 points and 13 rebounds, Gian Clavell had 18 points and Prentiss Nixon 11.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.