Posted Updated 

Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

web1_bkc-unlv_020417ev_002_7919566.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV Rebels guard Zion Morgan (10) shoots the ball against Colorado State Rams in the men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

web1_bkc-unlv_020417ev_004_7919566.jpg
UNLV Rebels forward Tyrell Green (3) looks for an open pass against Colorado State Rams forward Braden Koelliker (33) in the men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

web1_bkc-unlv_020417ev_005_7919566.jpg
UNLV Rebels forward Cheickna Dembele (11) saves the ball from going out of bounds against Colorado State Rams in the men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

web1_bkc-unlv_020417ev_006_7919566.jpg
UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) shoots the ball against Colorado State Rams in the men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

web1_bkc-unlv_020417ev_007_7919566.jpg
UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) looks for an open pass against Colorado State Rams in the men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

web1_bkc-unlv_020417ev_008_7919566.jpg
UNLV Rebels guard Zion Morgan (10) shoots the ball against Colorado State Rams in the men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

web1_bkc-unlv_020417ev_009_7919566.jpg
UNLV Rebels forward Christian Jones (20) goes up for a dunk against Colorado State Rams in the men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

web1_bkc-unlv_020417ev_010_7919566.jpg
UNLV Rebels forward Christian Jones (20) dunks the ball for a score against Colorado State Rams in the men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

web1_bkc-unlv_020417ev_011_7919566.jpg
Colorado State Rams guard Prentiss Nixon (11) dunks the ball against UNLV Rebels in the men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Colorado won 69-49. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

web1_bkc-unlv_020417ev_012_7919566.jpg
UNLV Rebels forward Cheickna Dembele (11) blocks a shot from Colorado State Rams forward Emmanuel Omogbo (2) in the men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Colorado won 69-49. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

web1_bkc-unlv_020417ev_013_7919566.jpg
UNLV Rebels guard Uche Ofoegbu (2) and Cheickna Dembele (11) jump for a rebound against Colorado State Rams in the men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Colorado won 69-49. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

web1_bkc-unlv_020417ev_014_7919566.jpg
Colorado State Rams guard J.D. Paige (22) dunks the ball for a score against UNLV Rebels in the men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Colorado won 69-49. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

web1_bkc-unlv_020417ev_015_7919566.jpg
UNLV Rebels forward Christian Jones (20) goes up for a shot against Colorado State Rams forward Nico Carvacho (32) in the men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Colorado won 69-49. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

web1_bkc-unlv_020417ev_016_7919566.jpg
UNLV Rebels forward Christian Jones (20) goes up for a shot against Colorado State Rams in the men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Colorado won 69-49. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

web1_bkc-unlv_020417ev_017_7919566.jpg
UNLV Rebels forward Cheickna Dembele (11) goes up for a shot against Colorado State Rams in the men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Colorado won 69-49. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

web1_bkc-unlv_020417ev_018_7919566.jpg
Colorado State Rams forward Emmanuel Omogbo (2) gains possession of the ball against UNLV Rebels in the men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Colorado won 69-49. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

web1_bkc-unlv_020417ev_019_7919566.jpg
UNLV Rebels guard Jalen Poyser (5) goes up for a shot against Colorado State Rams in the men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Colorado won 69-49. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

web1_bkc-unlv_020417ev_020_7919566.jpg
UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies talks to Jovan Mooring (30) in the men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Colorado won 69-49. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

web1_bkc-unlv_020417ev_021_7919566.jpg
UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reacts to a play against Colorado State Rams in the men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Colorado won 69-49. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

web1_bkc-unlv_020417ev_022_7919566.jpg
UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reacts to a play against Colorado State Rams in the men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Colorado won 69-49. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

web1_bkc-unlv_020417ev_023_7919566.jpg
UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) drives the ball to the basket against Colorado State Rams forward Nico Carvacho (32) in the men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Colorado won 69-49. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

web1_bkc-unlv_020417ev_024_7919566.jpg
UNLV Rebels forward Christian Jones (20) drives the ball to the basket against Colorado State Rams in the men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Colorado won 69-49. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

web1_bkc-unlv_020417ev_025_7919566.jpg
UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) goes up for a shot against Colorado State Rams in the men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Colorado won 69-49. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

web1_bkc-unlv_020417ev_001_7919566.jpg
UNLV Rebels forward Christian Jones (20) attempts to save the ball from going out of bounds as Colorado State Rams guard Prentiss Nixon (11) and Emmanuel Omogbo (2) look on in their men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Rebels fall to short-handed Colorado State, 69-49

web1_bkc-unlv_020417ev_003_7919566.jpg
UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) looks for an open pass against Colorado State Rams in the men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Walk-on guard Larry Bush entered Saturday’s game not even three minutes into the second half.

It was a strong indication that UNLV basketball coach Marvin Menzies was searching hard for answers.

Answers that never came. Or at least the answers Menzies was looking for as the Rebels got outplayed throughout in a 69-49 loss to Colorado State at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Rebels (10-14, 3-8 Mountain West) now have lost four games in a row, but unlike the previous three defeats that were by a total of eight points, UNLV wasn’t much of a match for a Rams team (15-9, 7-4) with just seven scholarship players.

Not that this kind of performance was new for Colorado State, which lost three players to academics after the fall semester. The Rams have won four of their past five, with three of those victories on the road.

 

Colorado State jumped out to a 9-1 lead and led throughout. UNLV cut it to 26-24 late in the first half, but the Rams scored five quick points to go into halftime up 31-24. They quickly extended the lead in the second half, and UNLV never made a serious push.

The Rebels made just 30.5 percent of their shots. Tyrell Green, who scored 11 points, was the only one in double figures.

Emmanuel Omogbo led Colorado State with 22 points and 13 rebounds, Gian Clavell had 18 points and Prentiss Nixon 11.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 