Round Mountain survives in double OT to reach Class 1A girls final

Round Mountain was being outplayed and dominated by Eureka in the first half of Friday’s Class 1A girls basketball state semifinal, trailing by as many as 11 points midway through the second quarter.

And junior center Alyssa Hanks had seen enough.

Hanks scored 33 of her game-high 34 points after halftime to lead Round Mountain to a 74-70 double-overtime win over the Vandals at Durango High. The Knights (16-7) will face Owyhee (19-5) in the championship game at 6:20 p.m. Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

“We didn’t want to go home, we worked really hard to get where we were, so we didn’t want to throw it away,” said Hanks, who added 17 rebounds and three steals. “Being in the state tournament can be nerve-wracking, so I was a little tense in the first half. We woke up a little at halftime, got a pep talk and came and did what we had to get done in the second half.”

Hannah Swafford added 17 points and five rebounds, and Ariana Marich scored 10 for Round Mountain, which trailed 24-16 at halftime.

Cody Gibbs led Eureka with 26 points, 10 steals and three rebounds.

Owyhee 78, Pahranagat Valley 59 — Kaylani Smartt led all scorers with 22 points as Owyhee built a double-figure lead early and cruised past the Panthers.

Maycee Cota scored 20 and Kaira Egan 17 for Owyhee, which led 19-9 after one quarter and 43-25 at halftime.

Alyson Egbert led Pahranagat Valley (16-9) with 16 points, and Karley Whipple scored 13.

BOYS

Pahranagat Valley 68, Owyhee 29 — The Panthers built a 25-7 lead after one quarter and cruised to a victory over Braves in the Class 1A state semifinals.

The Panthers (25-2), who led 40-20 at halftime, will face Mineral County (25-5) in the state title game at 8:10 p.m. Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

“Hopefully we’ve got some rested legs,” Pahranagat Valley coach Mike Strong said. “I think at this time of year and if you’re in a tournament, if you can get some rested legs, that’s a positive. That’s a big thing for us that we were able to rest some kids.”

Junior Culen Highbe led the Panthers with 21 points and will be leaned on heavily in Saturday’s final.

“They’re a complete ball team, and it’s what we’ve seen,” Strong said of Mineral County. “I expect a really tough ballgame. I hope we’re in it, and I hope we can play with them a little bit.”

Mineral County 66, Spring Mountain 65 — Kamari Kelly led all scorers with 26 points, but the Golden Eagles fell to the Serpents when Mineral County’s Robert McFalls completed a three-point play with eight seconds remaining.

Spring Mountain (14-12) surged back from an 11-point deficit and outscored the Serpents 22-14 in the fourth quarter. Kelly had a chance to win the game, but his long attempt fell short and the Golden Eagles could not reach the state title game for the second time in three years.

Jaylon McKenzie scored 20 for the Golden Eagles.