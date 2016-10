Tickets to the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 17 at T-Mobile Arena featuring four perennial college basketball powers go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Ohio State plays UCLA at noon and North Carolina meets Kentucky at about 2:45 p.m. CBS will air both games.

Tickets can be purchased through at www.axs.com or www.t-mobilearena.com, by calling AXS at (888) 929-7849 or by visiting the box office at T-Mobile Arena.