UNLV Lady Rebels know what’s at stake against Fresno State

The Lady Rebels huddled around baggage claim Wednesday morning, listening to their coaches explain the ramifications of Friday’s game.

Had they won Tuesday, the conversation might have been a little shorter.

But with their loss to Utah State, the Lady Rebels now find themselves tied for third in the conference, meaning Friday’s game against Fresno State, which they will host at Cox Pavilion, will help determine whether they wind up second, third or fourth in the Mountain West.

“The stakes are very high in order for us to finish in even the top five, although we are aiming for the second or third spot,” junior guard Brooke Johnson said. “We definitely need this win in order for that to happen. We also need a couple other wins by other teams.

The good news for the Lady Rebels is that they have earned a first-round bye and they can’t finish fifth. If they finish in a tie for fourth with New Mexico, they hold the tiebreaker by virtue of a season sweep.

So, where can they finish?

Not first, which Colorado State has already sealed up.

“Their goal was to win the Mountain West and no one’s happy that we didn’t win the Mountain West so I think they’re still driven to finish high in the conference and that’s pretty much what they’ve been talking about,” coach Kathy Olivier said.

Second place still remains a very feasible goal for the Lady Rebels, though.

For that to happen, they would need a three-way tie between themselves, Wyoming and Boise State. That requires a win over Fresno State, a Boise State win over Air Force and a Wyoming loss to San Jose State.

UNLV is a combined 2-1 against those two teams. Boise State is also 2-1. Wyoming is 1-3. But because UNLV won the only game it played against Boise State, the tiebreaker in that event would go in its favor:

If Wyoming wins its game, it would clinch second place. If both Wyoming and Boise State lose and the Lady Rebels win, Wyoming would also take second place with the Lady Rebels in third.

However, Boise State’s opponent, Air Force, is 4-23 this season and Boise State is hosting the game, making that scenario unlikely.

If Wyoming, Boise State and UNLV all win, UNLV holds the tiebreaker over Boise State and would be the No. 3 seed.

UNLV would also be the No. 3 seed if Boise State and it loses while New Mexico wins.

The Lady Rebels would wind up in fourth if they lose, Wyoming loses and Boise State wins.

UNLV would still be tied with Wyoming if it had won on Tuesday. Instead, it lost the game after being outscored 22-13 in the fourth quarter and the team was unhappy with how it played.

Johnson said she felt they came out soft in that game, something they’d need to correct for Friday.

“It’s just us needing to be more physical the next game and not let up in the fourth quarter, which is where we gave them the game,” Johnson said.

With just one game remaining, the Lady Rebels know what’s at stake — after all, the standings have been up in the locker room from the beginning of the year.

“We talk about it just very briefly because our focus is more on what we can control and what we need to take care of,” Olivier said. “If we take care of our business, then we’ll be fine but now it’s come down to the very end so at the end, you kind of want to have an idea and give them a vision. … We’re giving them a big, huge vision and we have to finish out on a high.”

