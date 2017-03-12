Posted Updated 

Arizona holds off Oregon in Pac-12 title game

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_019_8095297.jpgBuy Photo
Arizona Wildcats guard Rawle Alkins (1) blocks a shot by Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_025_8095297.jpg
Arizona Wildcats head coach Sean Miller cuts off a net after his team's victory against Oregon Ducks in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_026_8095297.jpg
Arizona Wildcats celebrate their victory against Oregon Ducks in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 83-30. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_027_8095297.jpg
Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) reacts after his team's loss against Arizona Wildcats in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 83-30. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_028_8095297.jpg
Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) reacts after his team's loss against Arizona Wildcats in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 83-30. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_029_8095297.jpg
Arizona Wildcats assistant coach Emanuel &quot;Book&quot; Richardson embraces a fellow coach after their team's victory against Oregon Ducks in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 83-30. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_030_8095297.jpg
Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier (35) hugs a teammate after his team's victory against Oregon Ducks in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 83-30. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_031_8095297.jpg
Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier (35) holds up his most outstanding player trophy after his team's victory against Oregon Ducks in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 83-30. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_032_8095297.jpg
Arizona Wildcats head coach Sean Miller holds up the trophy after his team's win against Oregon Ducks in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 83-30. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_033_8095297.jpg
Arizona Wildcats players celebrate their win against Oregon Ducks in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 83-30. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_034_8095297.jpg
Arizona Wildcats players celebrate their win against Oregon Ducks in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 83-30. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_035_8095297.jpg
Arizona Wildcats watch as one coach cuts down a net after their victory against Oregon Ducks in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 83-30. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_036_8095297.jpg
Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier (35) holds up a piece of the net after his team's victory against Oregon Ducks in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 83-30. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_037_8095297.jpg
Arizona Wildcats players celebrate their win against Oregon Ducks in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_016_8095297.jpg
Arizona Wildcats center Dusan Ristic (14) dunks the ball against Oregon Ducks in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_015_8095297.jpg
Arizona Wildcats center Dusan Ristic (14) and Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) fight for the ball in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_014_8095297.jpg
Arizona Wildcats guard Kadeem Allen (5) on the floor after getting fouled by the Oregon Ducks in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_013_8095297.jpg
Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier (35) goes up for a shot against Oregon Ducks in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_012_8095297.jpg
Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts during a play against Arizona Wildcats in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_011_8095297.jpg
Arizona Wildcats center Chance Comanche (21) dunks the ball against Oregon Ducks in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_010_8095297.jpg
Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts during a play against Arizona Wildcats in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_009_8095297.jpg
Arizona Wildcats forward Lauri Markkanen (10) catches a pass against Oregon Ducks in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_008_8095297.jpg
Arizona Wildcats forward Lauri Markkanen (10) goes up for a shot against Oregon Ducks in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_007_8095297.jpg
Arizona Wildcats guard Kadeem Allen (5) looks for an open pass against Oregon Ducks in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_006_8095297.jpg
Arizona Wildcats guard Kadeem Allen (5) moves the ball against Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_005_8095297.jpg
Arizona Wildcats forward Lauri Markkanen (10) catches a pass against Oregon Ducks in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_004_8095297.jpg
Oregon Ducks forward Kavell Bigby-Williams (35) dunks the ball against Arizona Wildcats in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_003_8095297.jpg
Oregon Ducks forward Kavell Bigby-Williams (35) dunks the ball against Arizona Wildcats in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_001_8095297.jpg
Arizona Wildcats guard Kadeem Allen (5) and Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) fight for the ball in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_002_8095297.jpg
Arizona Wildcats fans get loud while a free-throw by Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_024_8095297.jpg
Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) shoots the ball for a score against Arizona Wildcats in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_023_8095297.jpg
Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) shoots the ball for a score against Arizona Wildcats in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_022_8095297.jpg
Arizona Wildcats guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright (0) holds the ball on the floor against Oregon Ducks in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_021_8095297.jpg
Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) head coach Dana Altman look on during their game against Arizona Wildcats in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_020_8095297.jpg
Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) drives the ball to the basket against Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier (35) in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_018_8095297.jpg
Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier (35) drives the ball against Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

8095297_web1_bkc-pac12_031017ev_017_8095297.jpg
Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier (35) shoots the ball against Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) in an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

By STEVE CARP
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

For the second time in three years, the Arizona Wildcats are Kings of the Strip.

Arizona (30-4) defended well, got great looks offensively and had enough in reserve to hold off Oregon (29-5) and win the Pacific 12 Conference men’s basketball tournament championship Saturday 83-80 in front of 18,927 at T-Mobile Arena.

The Wildcats should be no worse than a No. 2 seed when the NCAA announces its 68-team tournament field Sunday afternoon. More important to Arizona, it should remain in the West, playing its first- and second-round games in either Sacramento or Salt Lake City.

The Wildcats built a 35-29 halftime lead as Oregon, a 2-point betting favorite, struggled to finish its possessions. The Ducks shot just 34 percent from the floor in the opening 20 minutes. Arizona led by as many as 14 (49-35) 4:38 into the second half as Oregon continued to have trouble getting stops.

Former Findlay Prep star Allonzo Trier led Arizona with 23 points and was named the tournament’s MVP. The Wildcats were also strong on the boards, outrebounding Oregon 35-25.

The Ducks, who pulled within 79-77 with 24.7 to play after Arizona missed four straight free throws, were led by Findlay Prep alum Dillon Brooks with 25 points and Tyler Dorsey with 20.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

 