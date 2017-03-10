Boise State beats Fresno State, earns Mountain West women’s tournament

The Boise State Broncos might not get an at-large bid to the WNIT.

That doesn’t matter anymore. They’re going dancing.

Boise State beat Fresno State 66-53 on Friday afternoon at the Thomas & Mack Center to win the Mountain West women’s tournament, sealing the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Brooke Pahukoa led the Broncos (25-7) with 17 points. Fresno State (18-15) was lead by guard Candice White’s 14 points.

No. 4 Boise State squeaked by No. 5 New Mexico and ousted the conference’s top team, Colorado State, in marching to the tournament final.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.