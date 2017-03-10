Posted 

Boise State beats Fresno State, earns Mountain West women’s tournament

Fresno State's Tory Jacobs looks to pass as Boise State's Brooke Pahukoa defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference tournament Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Boise State's Brooke Pahukoa shoots as Fresno State's Emilie Volk defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference tournament Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Boise State's Shalen Shaw looks to pass as Fresno State's Bego Faz Davalos defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference tournament Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Boise State's Yaiza Rodriguez drives to the hoop as Zaria Branch defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference tournament Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

By BETSY HELFAND
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Boise State Broncos might not get an at-large bid to the WNIT.

That doesn’t matter anymore. They’re going dancing.

Boise State beat Fresno State 66-53 on Friday afternoon at the Thomas & Mack Center to win the Mountain West women’s tournament, sealing the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Brooke Pahukoa led the Broncos (25-7) with 17 points. Fresno State (18-15) was lead by guard Candice White’s 14 points.

No. 4 Boise State squeaked by No. 5 New Mexico and ousted the conference’s top team, Colorado State, in marching to the tournament final.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.

 