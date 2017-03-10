Boise State women capture MW tournament with win over Fresno State

A year ago, Brooke Pahukoa sat behind the microphone after Boise State bowed out in its first game of the Mountain West tournament, vowing to come back hungry with hopes that the results would be different.

When she arrived in Las Vegas this weekend, Pahukoa had a sense about it. She knew the Broncos wouldn’t lose.

She was right. Boise State is going dancing after defeating Fresno State 66-53 at the Thomas & Mack Center in the tournament championship game to seal the conference’s automatic NCAA tournament bid.

“I knew, gosh, the second we came here this year, we’re going to win,” said the senior guard, whose team made similar turnaround from her freshman to sophomore seasons. “The look on everyone’s faces, the attitudes we had. I said ‘There’s no one stopping us.’ And I think it showed the way that we played.”

Pahukoa led all scorers with 17 points in the Broncos’ victory on her way to being named tournament MVP.

No. 4 Boise State (25-7) squeaked by No. 5 New Mexico and ousted the conference’s top team, Colorado State, before beating No. 7 Fresno State to win their second Mountain West tournament in three years.

The Bulldogs (18-15) had an impressive run of their own, knocking off Nevada and the conference’s second and third-seeded teams, Wyoming and UNLV, to reach the title game.

But the fatigue of playing four games in five days seemed to catch up with Fresno State as it lost in the championship game for the second consecutive year.

“Losing a championship game two times in a row is hard,” Fresno State sophomore Candice White said. “All you can do is get a positive out of this and motivate ourselves to come back next year.”

White scored 14 points to lead the team while Bego Faz Davalos recorded yet another double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

But the Bulldogs committed 15 turnovers to Boise State’s six and the Broncos took advantage, scoring 15 points off those turnovers.

“We struggled to score late. I think we ran out of gas there in the fourth quarter. Four games in five days is really tough,” Fresno State coach Jamie White said. “(We) made a run and really believed that we could win that game and I guess as a coach, that’s all you can ask.”

The Broncos had a two-point lead at half time but pulled away thanks in large part to Pahukoa, who scored 15 of her 17 points after the break to help them pull away.

After they won, one by one, the Broncos climbed the ladder, snipped a tiny piece of nylon from the net and held it up for an exuberant Boise State crowd, eliciting cheers.

Coach Gordy Presnell was worried about cutting himself, like his friend once had.

“I was just thinking about I’ve got to get this up, clip it fast, get down before I fall down because my friend Nick bit it,” Presnell said.

Safe and sound with the nets cut down, the coach now has his next task to focus on: the NCAA tournament.

The Broncos are on a 10-game winning streak and armed with momentum they will bring that to next weekend. They will find out their seeding and opponent on Monday.

“We do have a high RPI, but we’re going to play someone with a higher RPI and we’re going to wear the dark jerseys,” Presnell said. “We’re going to have nothing to lose, and have fun and let it fly.”

Follow all of our Vegas Madness coverage online at reviewjournal.com/VegasMadness and #VegasMadness on Twitter.

