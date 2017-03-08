Breaking down today’s UNLV-SDSU Mountain West tourney game

Breaking down the UNLV basketball game against San Diego State at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the first round of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center:

BACKCOURT

Trey Kell does a little bit of everything for the Aztecs. He’s one of four Mountain West players to average at least 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steal per game. Backcourt mate Jeremy Hemsley averages 13.2 points, and Dakarai Allen was named conference Defensive Player of the Year by the coaches.

Edge: San Diego State

FRONTCOURT

The probable loss of Tyrell Green (11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds) to a hyperextended knee is a big blow to the Rebels. It puts much more pressure on Christian Jones and Cheickna Dembele to contend with a San Diego State frontcourt that is difficult to defend even on a good day. San Diego State’s Malik Pope had 17 points and nine rebounds in the previous meeting.

Edge: San Diego State

BENCH

Neither side has much of a bench, which is typical for Mountain West teams this season. Max Hoetzel and Matt Shrigley make the Aztecs a touch better.

Edge: San Diego State

INTANGIBLES

An argument can made San Diego State will come in angry and determined over having to play on Wednesday, but the Aztecs also could overlook the Rebels after beating them 10 times in a row. They made it clear after the last meeting they don’t consider UNLV a rival anymore. The Rebels would end a disappointing season on a high note by making some noise in the conference tournament.

Edge: UNLV

BETTING LINE

San Diego State -10; total 129

