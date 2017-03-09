Bulldogs oust Lady Rebels in tournament semifinals again

UNLV spent an entire season remembering the feeling when Fresno State eliminated it from last year’s Mountain West women’s basketball tournament.

It was a feeling the Lady Rebels never wanted to feel again. But on Wednesday, they relived it.

UNLV was ousted by the Bulldogs — again in the semifinals — falling 53-51 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Fresno State (18-14) will play Boise State (24-7) in the championship game at noon Friday with a trip to the NCAA Tournament on the line.

UNLV (22-10) struggled on the offensive end, shooting 32.1 percent and going cold in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run in the final 4:21.

Fresno State’s Bego Faz Davalos, one of the conference’s top players, scored just two points in the first half but finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Her layup with 1:04 remaining gave the Bulldogs the lead for good.

Brooke Johnson led the Lady Rebels with 16 points, and Dylan Gonzalez scored 14.

In the first semifinal, Boise State knocked off regular-season champion Colorado State 65-61. Riley Lupfer led the Broncos with 17 points.

