Bulldogs oust Lady Rebels in tournament semifinals again

Fresno State guard Raven Johnson (2) tries to maintain possession of the ball over UNLV guard Dylan Gonzalez (11) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Dylan Gonzalez (11) drives against Fresno State forward Kristina Cavey (30) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Dakota Gonzalez (12) shoots against Fresno State during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Dakota Gonzalez (12) drives to the basket as Fresno State guard Zaria Branch (22) defends during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Brooke Johnson (2) passes the ball over Fresno State guard Candice White (10) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV center Katie Powell (21) shoots over Fresno State center Katelin Noyer (5) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Dakota Gonzalez (12) is fouled while shooting by Fresno State guard Tory Jacobs (3) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Dakota Gonzalez (12) looks to shoot as Fresno State guard Tory Jacobs (3) attempts to block during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Dylan Gonzalez (11) shoots over Fresno State during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV center Katie Powell (21) drives to the basket against Fresno State center Bego Faz Davalos (4) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Dylan Gonzalez (11) shoots over Fresno State guard Tory Jacobs (3) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Dakota Gonzalez (12) shoots over Fresno State center Bego Faz Davalos (4) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Dylan Gonzalez (11) shoots over Fresno State forward Kristina Cavey (30) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Dylan Gonzalez (11) shoots against Fresno State guard Tory Jacobs (3) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Dakota Gonzalez (12) shoots against Fresno State during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV head coach Kathy Olivier reacts as her team trails Fresno State in the final moments of their game during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Paris Strawther (3) pulls in a rebound over Fresno State guard Candice White (10) and Fresno State guard Emilie Volk (20) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State players celebrate after defeating UNLV 53-51 in the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State center Bego Faz Davalos (4) blocks a shot from UNLV forward Paris Strawther (3) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Paris Strawther (3) fights for a rebound against Fresno State center Katelin Noyer (5) and guard Tory Jacobs (3) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV players react while playing Fresno State during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Paris Strawther (3) sends up a shot over Fresno State center Bego Faz Davalos (4) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State guard Tory Jacobs (3) steals the ball from UNLV guard Brooke Johnson (2) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV head coach Kathy Olivier watches the action as her team plays Fresno State during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fresno State center Bego Faz Davalos (4) blocks a shot from UNLV guard Dakota Gonzalez (12) as Fresno State forward/center Anais Kirvan (13) defends during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Dakota Gonzalez (12) drives to the basket past Fresno State guard Emilie Volk (20) during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Dakota Gonzalez (12) looks to get past Fresno State defense during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV head coach Kathy Olivier questions a referee during a Mountain West Conference basketball tournament game against Fresno State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By BETSY HELFAND
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV spent an entire season remembering the feeling when Fresno State eliminated it from last year’s Mountain West women’s basketball tournament.

It was a feeling the Lady Rebels never wanted to feel again. But on Wednesday, they relived it.

UNLV was ousted by the Bulldogs — again in the semifinals — falling 53-51 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Fresno State (18-14) will play Boise State (24-7) in the championship game at noon Friday with a trip to the NCAA Tournament on the line.

UNLV (22-10) struggled on the offensive end, shooting 32.1 percent and going cold in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run in the final 4:21.

Fresno State’s Bego Faz Davalos, one of the conference’s top players, scored just two points in the first half but finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Her layup with 1:04 remaining gave the Bulldogs the lead for good.

Brooke Johnson led the Lady Rebels with 16 points, and Dylan Gonzalez scored 14.

In the first semifinal, Boise State knocked off regular-season champion Colorado State 65-61. Riley Lupfer led the Broncos with 17 points.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.

 