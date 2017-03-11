Cal State Bakersfield survives four overtime game against Utah Valley

There is no rest for the weary, or for the Roadrunners.

After an 81-80 victory in four overtimes over Utah Valley on Friday night at Orleans Arena, Cal State Bakersfield will have less than 24 hours to rest for the Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament championship game.

Bakersfield coach Rod Barnes said after his team played the first four overtime game in WAC tournament history that he wasn’t worried about fatigue.

“Not at all,” he said. “Obviously we’re tired, obviously fatigued when you play that much during tonight’s game. But we’ll get our guys ready. We’re 40 minutes away.”

The Roadrunners are now 40 minutes from repeating as WAC champions and booking their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in school history. They will play the winner of Friday’s late game between New Mexico State and Missouri-Kansas City at 8 p.m. Saturday.

“We’ve got 40 minutes to do something that’s never been done, and that’s make history again,” Barnes said. “We believe in mind over matter. So again, we’ve been built for this, so we’ll be fine.”

Before Friday, the longest game in WAC tournament history was three overtimes in 1996 and 2008.

Senior Matt Smith, who scored 14 points, said he also wasn’t concerned about being tired.

“Getting rest tonight, of course that’s key. But at the same time, like coach said, we are 40 minutes away before we make history,” Smith said. “Nobody really cares how many overtimes we played. Whoever we’re going to play against they don’t really care.”

Friday wasn’t the first time Bakersfield played a four overtime game. Two years ago, the Roadrunners opened their season against High Point University in a 100-99 loss in four OTs.

Two players currently on the team played in that game. One of them, senior Jaylin Airington, led the Roadrunners with 22 points Friday.

“I feel like tomorrow we’re not going to feel these aches and bruises,” he said. “We want to win again, so we’ll be ready.”

Said Barnes: “They’ve been doing it all year. They figure out a way to win. It’s not pretty, it’s not the way it’s drawn up all the time, but they just get it done.”

