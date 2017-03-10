Posted 

Fresno State making another run in Mountain West tourney

New Mexico Lobos guard Dane Kuiper (14) fights for possession of the ball during the Mountain West Basketball Tournament at Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

New Mexico Lobos guard Jalen Harris (5) brings the ball up the court during the Mountain West Basketball Tournament at Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

New Mexico Lobos guard Elijah Brown (4) makes a shot during Mountain West Basketball Tournament at Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

New Mexico Lobos center Obij Aget (11) goes up for a shot as Fresno State Bulldogs center Terrell Carter II (34) attempts to block during the Mountain West Basketball Tournament at Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

New Mexico Lobos guard Elijah Brown (4) brings the basketball up the court during the Mountain West Basketball Tournament at Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

New Mexico Lobos fans cheer on their team during the Mountain West Basketball Tournament at Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

New Mexico Lobos guard Damien Jefferson (24) attempts to gain possession of the ball during the Mountain West Basketball Tournament at Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

New Mexico Lobos guard Elijah Brown (4) and Fresno State Bulldogs guard Deshon Taylor (21) fight for possession of the ball during Mountain West Basketball Tournament at Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

New Mexico Lobos guard Damien Jefferson (24) guards Fresno State Bulldogs guard Jaron Hopkins (1) as he attempts to bring the ball up the court during the Mountain West Basketball Tournament at Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Fresno State Bulldogs guard Jaron Hopkins (1) brings the ball up the court during the Mountain West Basketball Tournament at Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Fresno State Bulldogs guard Jaron Hopkins (1) brings the ball up the court during the Mountain West Basketball Tournament at Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Fresno State Bulldogs guard Paul Watson (3) brings the ball to the basket during the Mountain West Basketball Tournament at Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Fresno State Bulldogs guard Paul Watson (3) passes the ball as he falls to the ground during the Mountain West Basketball Tournament at Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Jaron Hopkins and Deshon Taylor watched from the bench last season, waiting their turn as redshirt transfers but also taking in what was unfolding before them.

They saw their Fresno State teammates go on a late-season run and ride it all the way to the Mountain West basketball tournament championship.

Now it’s the turn of the current group of Bulldogs, including Hopkins and Taylor, and they’re on another late-season run competing for the tournament title. No. 4 seed Fresno State advanced to Friday’s semifinals by defeating No. 5 New Mexico 65-60 on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Bulldogs will play top-seeded UNR (26-6) at 7 p.m. Friday. No. 2 Colorado State (22-10) will meet No. 6 San Diego State in the other semifinal at 9:30.

“We took a lot from that crew last year,” Hopkins said. “We knew they were a poised group, calm and confident in situations like this. Just learning from them and actually getting to watch Marvelle (Harris) and Cezar (Guerrero) and them guys, that was great for us. We learned a lot from them.”

Fresno State took a six-game winning streak into last season’s conference tournament and was seeded second. The Bulldogs advanced to the final and beat top-seeded San Diego State 68-63 to earn the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

This week, the Bulldogs (20-11) brought a five-game winning streak into the tournament, again getting hot at just the right time.

“We’ve predicated everything over the last month of the season of working hard defensively,” Fresno State coach Rodney Terry said. “And you win games this time of year with your defense. I thought our guys the last month of the season really tried to make a really good effort to be a better defensive team.”

During this now six-game winning streak, the Bulldogs have held opponents to an average of 60.2 points. Prior to the surge, opponents were averaging 69.8 points.

That defense came through against New Mexico (17-14) when Elijah Brown and Tim Williams combined to shoot 11 of 33 and score 31 points, five below their combined season average.

“Focusing on defense, that’s what we’ve been harping on,” Taylor said.

Now the Bulldogs will try to eliminate a No. 1 seed for the second year in a row. Win that one, and they’re one big step from another trip to the NCAAs.

Fresno State not only knows what it takes to get there but also what it takes to beat the Wolf Pack, having swept the regular-season series.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for their program,” Terry said. “A lot of respect for their coach (Eric Musselman) and how hard they play and how well they execute what they do. They’ve got five starters out there as good as anybody in the country. And they put a lot of pressure on you defensively because they can score at every position.

“We’ve got to come out and play a game where we defend hard without fouling, trying to play for 40 minutes. It’s going to be a big task for us, but we’re excited about the opportunity to play our best team in our league under these circumstances.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

THURSDAY'S GAMES

No. 1 UNR 83, No. 8 Utah State 69 — The Wolf Pack (26-6) took a 45-28 halftime lead and were never seriously challenged. Jordan Caroline scored 22 points for UNR, and Cameron Oliver had 19 points and 11 rebounds. Jalen Moore led Utah State (14-17) with 27 points, and Koby McEwen scored 17. UNR plays No. 4 Fresno State in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.

No. 2 Colorado State 81, No. 10 Air Force 55 — Mountain West player of the year Gian Clavell made 6 of 11 3-pointers and scored 30 points to lead the Rams (22-10). He was one of four players in double figures for Colorado State, which advances to the semifinals at 9:30 p.m. Friday against San Diego State. Hayden Dalton scored 15 and Lavelle Scottie 12 for Air Force (11-21).

No. 6 San Diego State 87, No. 3 Boise State 68 — Malik Pope totaled 22 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Aztecs (19-13), but his left knee was wrapped in ice late in the game. Three other Aztecs also reached double figures, with Max Hoetzel finishing with 21 points. Nick Duncan and Paris Austin each scored 15 points to lead Boise State (19-11).

 