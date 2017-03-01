Here’s how Las Vegans can see all the #VegasMadness action in March

Vegas Madness is coming.

Over the course of 10 days in early March, seven different conference basketball tournaments will come into the city at Orleans Arena, Thomas & Mack Center and T-Mobile Arena. The wild week-and-a-half should be filled with fans shuffling about from arena-to-arena in search of the best matchups and storylines before the automatic berths to the NCAA Tournament are awarded.

The tournaments will be filled with big coaches and stars like Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss, the West Coast Conference Player of the Year, and UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball, who leads the nation in assists per game.

With all the West Coast Conference, Mountain West, Pac-12 and Western Athletic Conference action a basketball fan could ask for, here is a day-by-day breakdown with all the highlights and best bets of the slate for anyone trying to soak up the madness as much as possible.

MARCH 2

The first day of Vegas Madness belongs to the WCC women with two first-round and two quarterfinal games at Orleans Arena. Games are at noon, 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., with the conference’s No. 3 seed (Brigham Young or Saint Mary’s) playing at 6 p.m.

MARCH 3

Day Two begins with the top seed of the WCC women (likely Gonzaga) taking on the winner of the first game of the previous day at Orleans Arena. The other women’s quarterfinal takes place at 2 p.m., and then the low seeds of the men’s tournament play at 6 and 8 p.m. in the same arena.

MARCH 4

The big show arrives Day Three. Gonzaga, the No. 4 team in the nation, is currently on track to play a 7 p.m. quarterfinal game at Orleans Arena. The Zags will begin their quest to enter the NCAA Tournament with a No. 1 seed, with their biggest challenger, No. 20 Saint Mary’s, playing after them at 9 p.m.

Two other men’s quarterfinal games take place at 1 and 3 p.m.

MARCH 5

No games scheduled. Take a breather. If you’re really Jonesing for basketball, you can always go to sports book and catch the Atlantic Sun title game or the Missouri Valley Championship.

MARCH 6

The WCC women semifinals start at noon, and it should be easy to catch the first game then head over to Thomas & Mack for a 4:30 p.m. first-round game in the Mountain West women’s tournament.

The highlight of the day comes at night with the WCC men’s semifinals, which are likely to feature Gonzaga (6 p.m.) and Saint Mary’s (8:30 p.m.).

MARCH 7

The higher seeds of the Mountain West women’s tournament begin playing, and currently UNLV is scheduled for a 6 p.m. game at Thomas & Mack. The focus of the day is the WCC men’s championship game at 6 p.m. at Orleans Arena though, with Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s potentially going head-to-head.

With the Zags attempting to earn a No. 1 seed, Las Vegas could be treated to one of the juiciest matchups of early March.

MARCH 8

With the WCC tournaments over, three more tournaments (Mountain West men, Pac-12 men, WAC women) spring up. The Mountain West women continue with their semifinal games, and with enough planning it should be easy to hit at least three of the events during the day.

The Mountain West men play an opening round game at 11 a.m. at Thomas & Mack, which should end early enough for fans to make the trek to T-Mobile for a 2:30 p.m. first-round Pac-12 game at T-Mobile Arena. Fans can either stay for a 6 p.m. game or leave right away to catch the 6:30 p.m. Mountain West women’s semifinal at Thomas & Mack, with another right after at 9.

MARCH 9

The WAC men’s tournament joins the fray, but only three events have games scheduled this Thursday. Early on, fans can check out the No. 1 seed for the Mountain West men (likely UNR or Colorado State) at noon at Thomas & Mack, and can either stay for a 2:30 p.m. game or check out early WAC men’s games at Orleans Arena starting at 2 p.m.

At night, fans are going to want to be at T-Mobile Arena for the Pac-12 men’s tournament, with the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds scheduled to play at 6 and 8:30 p.m., respectively. Right now No. 7 Arizona, No. 6 Oregon and No. 3 UCLA are the top three teams in the standings, and the chance to watch two of them play in a row is a can’t-miss opportunity.

MARCH 10

Five tournaments are in action, but with three of them taking place only at night it will be impossible to see everything. There is a good game early with the Mountain West women’s championship game taking place at noon at Thomas & Mack, and afterwards fans should be able to catch a 2:30 p.m. WAC women’s semifinal at Orleans Arena.

When it comes to the night games, the PAC-12 semifinals at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. should be fans’ first option with two of the conference’s top teams potentially looking for a big win to boost their tournament resume.

MARCH 11

Four championship games make up the slate of the last day of Vegas Madness, with two at 3 p.m. and two at 8 p.m. The most exciting matchups are likely to be found in the Mountain West men’s final at Thomas & Mack at 3 p.m., and the Pac-12 title game at T-Mobile Arena at 8 p.m.

