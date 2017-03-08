Posted Updated 

Lady Rebels advance to Mountain West tournament semifinals

UNLV's Dakota Gonzalez (12) fights for a loose ball with Utah State's Eliza West (1) during the second round of the Mountain West tournament on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Dakota Gonzalez (12) drives baseline past a Utah State defender during the second round of the Mountain West tournament on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Dakota Gonzalez (12) reaches out to block the shot of Utah State's Rachel Brewster (22) during the second round of the Mountain West tournament on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Dakota Gonzalez (12) cheers for her teammates during the second round of the Mountain West tournament on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV head coach Kathy Olivier calls out a play during the second round of the Mountain West tournament on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Dylan Gonzalez (11) and Paris Strawther (3) fight for rebound during the second round of the Mountain West tournament on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Brooke Johnson (2) and the Rebel bench erupt after a score during the second round of the Mountain West tournament on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Katie Powell (21) fights for a rebound with Utah State's Dee Moore (30) and Rachel Brewster (22) during the second round of the Mountain West tournament on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV head coach Kathy Olivier makes a defensive call during the second round of the Mountain West tournament on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Dakota Gonzalez (12) argues a foul she was called for on Utah State's Olivia West (3) during the second round of the Mountain West tournament on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Paris Strawther (3) fights for a loose ball with Antoina Robinsonson (41) during the second round of the Mountain West tournament on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Paris Strawther (3) drives to the basket over Utah State's Antoina Robinsonson (41) during the second round of the Mountain West tournament on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Dakota Gonzalez (12) collides with Utah State's Antoina Robinsonson (41) and Rachel Brewster (22) during the second round of the Mountain West tournament on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Rodjanae Wade (24) cheers for her teammates during the second round of the Mountain West tournament on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Katie Powell (21) shoots a jump hook over Utah State's Hailey Bassett (12) during the second round of the Mountain West tournament on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Dakota Gonzalez (12) shoots a jump shot over Utah State's Rachel Brewster (22) during the second round of the Mountain West tournament on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Dakota Gonzalez (12) slices to the basket past Utah State's Shannon Dufficy (5) during the second round of the Mountain West tournament on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV's Dylan Gonzalez (11) slices to the basket past Utah State's Rachel Brewster (22) during the second round of the Mountain West tournament on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

By BETSY HELFAND
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV played two close games against Utah State in the regular season.

It looked as if the Lady Rebels might be headed down that path again after a tight first quarter Tuesday night.

But the Lady Rebels got hot in the second quarter, especially beyond the 3-point line, and pulled away for a 68-43 victory over Utah State in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West women’s basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV will meet No. 7-seeded Fresno State (17-14), a team it beat 54-38 last week, in the semifinals at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Brooke Johnson helped lead the second-quarter blitz and finished the first half with four 3-pointers. The Lady Rebels (22-9, 12-6) outscored Utah State (17-14, 9-9) 22-9 in the quarter to take a 10-point halftime lead.

There was no letting up in the second half, as UNLV turned a poor shooting start into a blowout. The Lady Rebels finished 25-for-54 from the field, including 10-for-22 on 3-pointers.

Johnson finished with five 3-pointers and 17 points. Fellow junior guard Dakota Gonzalez also scored 17 and added eight steals, five rebounds and four assists. Paris Strawther scored 14 and Dylan Gonzalez 12.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.

 