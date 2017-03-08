Lady Rebels advance to Mountain West tournament semifinals

UNLV played two close games against Utah State in the regular season.

It looked as if the Lady Rebels might be headed down that path again after a tight first quarter Tuesday night.

But the Lady Rebels got hot in the second quarter, especially beyond the 3-point line, and pulled away for a 68-43 victory over Utah State in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West women’s basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV will meet No. 7-seeded Fresno State (17-14), a team it beat 54-38 last week, in the semifinals at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Brooke Johnson helped lead the second-quarter blitz and finished the first half with four 3-pointers. The Lady Rebels (22-9, 12-6) outscored Utah State (17-14, 9-9) 22-9 in the quarter to take a 10-point halftime lead.

There was no letting up in the second half, as UNLV turned a poor shooting start into a blowout. The Lady Rebels finished 25-for-54 from the field, including 10-for-22 on 3-pointers.

Johnson finished with five 3-pointers and 17 points. Fellow junior guard Dakota Gonzalez also scored 17 and added eight steals, five rebounds and four assists. Paris Strawther scored 14 and Dylan Gonzalez 12.

