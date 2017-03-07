Posted Updated 

Lady Rebels using last season’s MW tourney loss as motivation

UNLV head coach Kathy Olivier looks on as her team plays Colorado State in a basketball game at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Katie Powell (right) and Utah State's Antoina Robinson fall to the basketball court as they engage in a fight during the third quarter of their game at the Cox Pavilion on Jan. 7, 2017. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Nevada Wolf Pack guard Riana Everidge (44) handles the ball at Thomas & Mack Center in part of the Mountain West Basketball Championships on Monday, March 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Nevada Wolf Pack guard Ashlee Jones (1) attempts a shot against Fresno State Bulldogs at Thomas & Mack Center in part of the Mountain West Basketball Championships on Monday, March 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Nevada Wolf Pack forward Teige Zeller (3) fights to get possession of the ball against Fresno State Bulldogs at Thomas & Mack Center in part of the Mountain West Basketball Championships on Monday, March 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Fresno State Bulldogs guard Emilie Volk (20), left, and Nevada Wolf Pack forward Teige Zeller (3), right, fight for possession of the ball at Thomas & Mack Center in part of the Mountain West Basketball Championships on Monday, March 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Nevada Wolf Pack guard Terilyn Moe (13) brings the ball to the basket at Thomas & Mack Center in part of the Mountain West Basketball Championships on Monday, March 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Nevada Wolf Pack guard Stephanie Schmid (15) handles the ball at Thomas & Mack Center in part of the Mountain West Basketball Championships on Monday, March 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Nevada Wolf Pack guard Stephanie Schmid (15) handles the ball at Thomas & Mack Center in part of the Mountain West Basketball Championships on Monday, March 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Nevada Wolf Pack guard Stephanie Schmid (15) handles the ball at Thomas & Mack Center in part of the Mountain West Basketball Championships on Monday, March 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Nevada Wolf Pack forward Teige Zeller (3) fights to get possession of the ball against Fresno State Bulldogs at Thomas & Mack Center in part of the Mountain West Basketball Championships on Monday, March 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Fresno State Bulldogs attempts to gain possession of the ball from Nevada Wolf Pack forward Teige Zeller (3) at Thomas & Mack Center in part of the Mountain West Basketball Championships on Monday, March 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Nevada Wolf Pack forward Terae Briggs (11) attempts a basket at Thomas & Mack Center in part of the Mountain West Basketball Championships on Monday, March 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Fresno State Bulldogs guard Emilie Volk (20) hits the ball out of Nevada Wolf Pack forward Teige Zeller's (3) possession at Thomas & Mack Center in part of the Mountain West Basketball Championships on Monday, March 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Nevada Wolf Pack guard Sami Dinan (22), right, fights for possession of the ball at Thomas & Mack Center in part of the Mountain West Basketball Championships on Monday, March 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Nevada Wolf Pack guard Sami Dinan (22), right, attempts to go up for a basket at Thomas & Mack Center in part of the Mountain West Basketball Championships on Monday, March 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Nevada Wolf Pack guard Terilyn Moe (13) attempts a shot at Thomas & Mack Center in part of the Mountain West Basketball Championships on Monday, March 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Nevada Wolf Pack guard Terilyn Moe (13), left, and Nevada Wolf Pack forward Terae Briggs (11), right, attempt to steal the ball from Fresno State Bulldogs guard Tory Jacobs (3) at Thomas & Mack Center in part of the Mountain West Basketball Championships on Monday, March 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.(Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

By BETSY HELFAND
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Lady Rebels were less than a minute from finishing off a furious comeback.

They charged back from a 20-point deficit, cutting Fresno State’s lead to just two points with 27 seconds left.

It wasn’t quite enough. Fresno State hung on to win 66-60, ending UNLV’s run in the Mountain West tournament.

Tears flowed in the Lady Rebels’ locker room.

“We said, ‘We need to remember this feeling because we don’t ever want to feel that again,’ ” junior guard Dakota Gonzalez said. “We used that as motivation, I think, throughout the entire season. But now, being here, it’s especially motivating.”

A year later, the Lady Rebels (21-9, 12-6 MW) enter the Mountain West tournament with that loss in the back of their minds as they prepare to take on Utah State (17-13, 9-9 MW) at 8:30 p.m Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Utah State beat Air Force 46-40 Monday night while the Lady Rebels, the No. 3 seed, had a bye into the second round and watched from inside the arena.

 

Just a week ago, the Lady Rebels fell to the Aggies 58-49 on the road. There was a lot about that game they disliked.

They didn’t shoot well, they never got into an offensive flow and that disrupted them defensively. Guard Brooke Johnson said they didn’t play physically enough, and the list goes on.

The Lady Rebels also played the Aggies earlier in the season, defeating them 55-53 in overtime at Cox Pavilion.

Tempers flared in that game as UNLV’s Katie Powell and Utah State’s Antoina Robinson got into a fight. Three other players from each team were ejected for leaving the bench.

But with that far in the rearview mirror, the Lady Rebels are focusing on making a run, which starts Tuesday.

“They’re long, they can run the floor and they play an up-and-down style so we have to come out that first game and bring Lady Rebel basketball to the Mountain West tournament,” coach Kathy Olivier said. “Play hard, grind on the defensive end and get the ball moving on the offensive end. They’re a little more unorthodox, too, so you have to be ready if it’s trapping or different zones and man, so they do a little of everything.”

The Lady Rebels will go into this year’s game with the added benefit of experience — and an off day Monday while Utah State played.

“I think that what we learned last year is being able to just continue to fight through fatigue, continuing to fight through adversity. The tournament is just a whole different ballgame,” junior guard Dylan Gonzalez said. “You play game after game after game and so when you get into that mentality, you don’t really have as much time to rest, you don’t really have as much time to prepare.”

The Lady Rebels enter the tournament off one of their most successful regular seasons in recent memory.

But Olivier says her team wasn’t satisfied — the Lady Rebels wanted to win the Mountain West.

“They’re mad that we didn’t win the whole thing, which is very interesting to me because I’m like ‘Hey, this is good,’ but you know what, they have really high goals and really high expectations and they’ve been like that all year,” Olivier said.

Those expectations haven’t waned as they enter the postseason.

The Lady Rebels have a chance to wrap up the conference’s automatic bid if they win the tournament. It would be their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2002.

“When we’re focused, we can play everybody and we’re going to give everyone a game, so that’s our goal is to just be focused and ready to play,” Olivier said.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.

Monday's games

■ No. 8 San Jose State 76, No. 9 San Diego State 58 — Dezz Ramos, the Mountain West's leading scorer, scored 34 pointson 12-for-25 shooting to lead the Spartans into the tournament quarterfinals. Jasmine Smith added 14 points for theSpartans. McKynzie Fort led the Aztecs with 19 points.

■ No. 7 Fresno State 62, No. 10 UNR 57 — Bego Faz Davalos put the Bulldogs on her back, scoring 25 points and pullingdown 16 rebounds in advancing into the tournament quarterfinals. Jane Albright coached her last game for the Wolf Packafter spending 33 seasons as a Division I head coach.

■ No. 6 Utah State 46, No. 11 Air Force 40 — Utah State fought off a tough effort from Air Force, pulling away in the lastminute to advance to a quarterfinal matchup with UNLV on Tuesday. Rachel Brewster led the Aggies with 14 points.

Betsy Helfand/Las Vegas Review-Journal

 