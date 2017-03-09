Posted 

Lonzo Ball helps secure Steve Alford’s job at UCLA

Tyrone Walker during a basketball challenge at Toshiba Plaza outside of T-Mobile Arena during the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UCLA guard Lonzo Ball (2) and guard Bryce Alford talk during a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

T-Mobile Arena during the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Shannon Evans II (11) goes up for a shot against Stanford Cardinal in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stanford Cardinal guard Marcus Allen (15) shoots the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Toshiba Plaza outside of T-Mobile Arena during the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Toshiba Plaza outside of T-Mobile Arena during the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

T-Mobile Arena during the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People play during a basketball challenge at Toshiba Plaza outside of T-Mobile Arena during the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

T-Mobile Arena during the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Arizona State Sun Devils cheerleaders and fans celebrate their team's win against Stanford Cardinal in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stanford Cardinal guard Marcus Allen (15) gets his eye checked after taking a hit during a play against Arizona State Sun Devils in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Arizona State Sun Devils forward Obinna Oleka (5) plays an air guitar after scoring against Stanford Cardinal in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Tra Holder (0) drives to the basket against Stanford Cardinal guard Marcus Allen (15) in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stanford Cardinal forward Reid Travis (22) dunks the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stanford Cardinal guard Christian Sanders (1) shoots the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stanford Cardinal forward Michael Humphrey (10) reacts after not getting a foul call against Arizona State Sun Devils in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stanford Cardinal head coach Jerod Haase cheers his team against Arizona State Sun Devils in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stanford Cardinal forward Reid Travis (22) makes a pass as he stumbled against Arizona State Sun Devils in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stanford Cardinal forward Reid Travis (22) goes up for a shot against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andre Adams (12) in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stanford Cardinal guard Marcus Sheffield (14) shoots the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Torian Graham (4) in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stanford Cardinal guard Marcus Allen (15) looks for a pass against Arizona State Sun Devils in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stanford Cardinal forward Reid Travis (22) gets an offensive rebound against Arizona State Sun Devils in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stanford Cardinal guard Marcus Allen (15) goes up for a layup against Arizona State Sun Devils in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stanford Cardinal forward Michael Humphrey (10) shoots the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Kodi Justice (44) in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stanford Cardinal guard Marcus Allen (15) goes up for a shot against Arizona State Sun Devils in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stanford Cardinal cheerleaders perform during the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game between Stanford and Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stanford Cardinal forward Michael Humphrey (10) makes a pass against Arizona State Sun Devils in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andre Adams (12) blocks a shot by Stanford Cardinal guard Marcus Sheffield (14) in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stanford Cardinal forward Michael Humphrey (10) attempts to steal the ball from the floor against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andre Adams (12) in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stanford Cardinal guard Christian Sanders (1) gestures during a game against Arizona State Sun Devils in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stanford Cardinal forward Michael Humphrey (10) shoots a three-point shot for a score to tie the game in the last moments of the game against Arizona State Sun Devils and to force the game to overtime in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stanford Cardinal forward Michael Humphrey (10) reacts after scoring a three-point shot to tie the game in the last moments of the game against Arizona State Sun Devils and to force the game to overtime in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Kodi Justice (44) reacts after scoring a basket against Stanford Cardinal in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stanford Cardinal guard Christian Sanders (1) goes up for a shot against Arizona State Sun Devils in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Torian Graham (4) reacts after scoring a three-point shot against Stanford Cardinal in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Stanford Cardinal guard Marcus Allen (15) is blocked by Arizona State Sun Devils forward Obinna Oleka (5) in the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 98-88 in overtime. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

By STEVE CARP
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

“We’ve got to get that culture back like we had it for two years here with two Sweet 16s and a Pac-12 Tournament. It’s my responsibility. And the product that we’ve had over the last two months was not the product that I wanted. It’s not what the coaches want, it’s not what the team wanted.”

— UCLA coach Steve Alford, March 9, 2016

Thanks to Lonzo Ball, you won’t hear a similar statement from Steve Alford this week at the Pacific 12 Conference tournament at T-Mobile Arena.

The Bruins are 28-3, ranked No. 3 in the country and leading the nation in scoring at 91.3 points a game. Alford’s job is safe, and the focus is on winning a 12th national championship.

Ball, a 6-foot-6-inch, 190-pound freshman guard who is projected to be a top-three pick in June’s NBA Draft, will have a profound impact at the conference tournament. Opponents will be devoting plenty of resources in an attempt to keep him from taking over the game.

“He came in and made everyone around him better,” Alford recently told The Sporting News. “We knew he was elite. He has won everywhere he has been, so we knew he would have an impact.”

Ball was named the Pac-12’s Freshman of the Year and was a first-team all-conference performer who is averaging 14.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 2.0 steals and shooting 55 percent. He said playing in a system that emphasizes offense has brought out the best in his game.

“It’s always fun when you’re winning,” he said. “It helps a lot when you’re playing up-tempo basketball and the fans are into it.

“I just take what the game gives me. At the beginning of the season, people were playing me for the drive, so the passing lanes were open. Now, they’re playing the passing lanes more, so I just take the openings I get and look to score.”

UCLA, seeded third in the conference tournament, faces Southern California in the quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The Bruins already have played a game in the new Strip arena, beating Ohio State 86-73 on Dec. 17.

Alford expects a longer stay in Las Vegas than last year’s one-and-done visit.

“We’ve had a lot of success on neutral floors,” he said. “I think we’re 5-0. We’re one of the few teams to play in the arena, so it should help us.

“We took a couple of days off, and we needed it. It’s been a long, tough stretch for us. But I think the guys have been good all year about getting on to the next game.”

UCLA has proved it’s not a one-man show. Alford’s son Bryce, a senior guard, leads the team in scoring at 16.5 points per game. Isaac Hamilton (13.7 points) and Aaron Holiday (13.0) also are averaging in double figures.

Defensively, UCLA improved progressively in the second half of conference play, and that has Alford feeling optimistic about this week.

“We’ve had success before in this tournament, and hopefully we’ll play well this year,” he said. “It’s going to be a grind, but it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

 

Wednesday's games

No. 8 Arizona State 98, No. 9 Stanford 88 (OT) — Michael Humphrey's jumper from the top of the key with 3.3 seconds left in regulation brought the Cardinal (14-17) all the way back to force overtime at 81-81 after trailing by 14 points in the first half. But the Sun Devils (15-17) pulled away in OT to advance to Thursday's quarterfinal against top-seeded Oregon. Obinna Oleka led Arizona State with a career-high 27 points, and he also grabbed 13 rebounds.

No. 5 California 67, No. 12 Oregon State 62 — Jabari Bird led four scorers in double figures with 20 points as the Golden Bears (20-11) beat the Beavers (5-27) to advance to the quarterfinals against No. 4 Utah.

No. 7 Colorado 73, No. 10 Washington State 63 — The Buffaloes (19-13) rallied from a 19-point deficit to defeat the Cougars (13-18) and advance to play No. 2 Arizona in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

 