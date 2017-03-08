Nigel Williams-Goss lifts Gonzaga to WCC tournament title

Posted 

web1_web-wcc-mar0717_8069078.jpgBuy Photo
Gonzaga players celebrate after defeating St. Mary's 74-56 in the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_001_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga players celebrate after defeating St. Mary's 74-56 in the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_002_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski (24) holds up the trophy while celebrating with teammates after defeating St. Mary's 74-56 in the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_003_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga players celebrate after defeating St. Mary's 74-56 in the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_004_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga guard Jordan Mathews (4) drives to the basket against St. Mary's center Jock Landale (34) during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_005_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga players cheer during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game against St. Mary's at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_006_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga players, from left, Killian Tillie (33), Przemek Karnowski (24), Nigel Williams-Goss (5) and Josh Perkins (13) huddle during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game against St. Mary's at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_007_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga guard Silas Melson (0) drives to the basket against St. Mary's during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_008_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga forward Johnathan Williams (3) drives to the basket against St. Mary's during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_009_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga forward Johnathan Williams (3) drives against St. Mary's forward Dane Pineau (22) during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_010_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins (13) drives past St. Mary's forward Calvin Hermanson (24) during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_011_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga and St. Mary's players go up for a rebound during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_012_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) goes to the basket against St. Mary's guard Joe Rahon (25) during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_013_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) blocks a shot from St. Mary's guard Emmett Naar (3) as Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski (24) looks on during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_014_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins (13) shoots to score a three-pointer over St. Mary's forward Calvin Hermanson (24) during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_015_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga guard Silas Melson (0) dunks against St. Mary's during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_016_8069078.jpg
St. Mary's center Jock Landale (34) blocks a shot from Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie (33) during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_017_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga fans cheer during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game against St. Mary's at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_018_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few speaks after his team defeated St. Mary's 74-56 in the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_019_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga players, along with head coach Mark Few, after defeating St. Mary's 74-56 in the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_020_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga guard Silas Melson (0) sends up a shot against St. Mary's during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_021_8069078.jpg
St. Mary's head coach Randy Bennett looks on during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game against Gonzaga at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_022_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga forward Johnathan Williams (3) loses control of a rebound as St. Mary's forward Calvin Hermanson (24) defends during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_023_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga guard Jordan Mathews (4) drives against St. Mary's during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_024_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) goes up to score between St. Mary's guard Tanner Krebs (00) and St. Mary's center Evan Fitzner (21) during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_025_8069078.jpg
St. Mary's guard Joe Rahon (25) drives to the basket against Gonzaga during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_026_8069078.jpg
St. Mary's guard Joe Rahon (25) drives against Gonzaga guard Silas Melson (0) during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_027_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga fans during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game against St. Mary's at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_028_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga players celebrate a dunk by forward Johnathan Williams (3) during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game against St. Mary's at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_029_8069078.jpg
St. Mary's guard Joe Rahon (25) drives against Gonzaga during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_030_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) drives to the basket past St. Mary's defenders during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_031_8069078.jpg
St. Mary's guard Emmett Naar (3) drives against Gonzaga during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_032_8069078.jpg
St. Mary's center Jock Landale (34) jumps to keep the ball in during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game against Gonzaga at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_033_8069078.jpg
St. Mary's center Jock Landale (34) attempts to shoot over Gonzaga forward Zach Collins (32) during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_034_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga forward Johnathan Williams (3) dunks the ball over St. Mary's center Jock Landale (34) during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_035_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) passes the ball over St. Mary's guard Joe Rahon (25) during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_036_8069078.jpg
St. Mary's guard Emmett Naar (3) drives to the basket past Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins (13) during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_037_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga fans cheer during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game against St. Mary's at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_038_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins (13) celebrates with teammates after defeating St. Mary's 74-56 in the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_039_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga forward Johnathan Williams (3) sends up a shot over St. Mary's forward Dane Pineau (22) during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_040_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga forward Johnathan Williams (3) holds on to a rebound after falling to the floor during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game against St. Mary's at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_041_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga forward Zach Collins (32) shoots over St. Mary's during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_042_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga fans during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game against St. Mary's at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_043_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga fans during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game against St. Mary's at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_044_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga fans during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game against St. Mary's at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_045_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga marching band members cheer during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game against St. Mary's at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_046_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga fans during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game against St. Mary's at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_047_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga guard Silas Melson (0) dunks over St. Mary's center Evan Fitzner (21) during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_048_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga fans during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game against St. Mary's at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_049_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga fans during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game against St. Mary's at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_050_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga fans during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game against St. Mary's at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_051_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga fans cheer during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game against St. Mary's at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_052_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura (21) cuts down the net during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_053_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga fans before their team plays St. Mary's in the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_054_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga mascot Spike the bulldog during the West Coast Conference basketball championship game against St. Mary's at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_055_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few jokes with his players after the team defeated St. Mary's 74-56 in the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030717cs_056_8069078.jpg
Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski (24) walks with the net after defeating St. Mary's 74-56 in the West Coast Conference basketball championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By BEN GOTZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Nigel Williams-Goss couldn’t take part in Gonzaga’s last West Coast Conference tournament championship. So this season, he made sure he was the focus.

The former Findlay Prep standout led the No. 4-ranked Bulldogs to a 74-56 victory over No. 19 Saint Mary’s on Tuesday night at Orleans Arena, giving Gonzaga its fifth consecutive WCC tournament championship and an automatic NCAA Tournament berth.

The lead guard was serenaded with chants of “MVP” from his home crowd after scoring 22 points and recording six rebounds, six assists and six steals to win the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award.

“Nigel, God bless him, man, he gets into these games like (this one) and he makes plays,” Bulldogs coach Mark Few said.

Williams-Goss couldn’t fully celebrate the Bulldogs’ WCC tournament title last season, as he was forced to sit for a year after transferring from Washington. So he soaked in the moment Tuesday as the final seconds ticked down, sitting on the bench with his head bowed as the rest of his teammates got ready to rush the court.

“It was a really tough decision I had to make to transfer and try to figure out where I wanted to go,” Williams-Goss said. “Something told me this was the spot and this is where I needed to be. To sit here a year later, 32-1 and cutting down nets, it’s a blessing.”

The victory ensured the only blemish on Gonzaga’s resume this season is an eight-point loss to Brigham Young on Feb. 25, giving the Bulldogs (32-1) a good chance to earn the second No. 1 seed of Few’s 18-year tenure.

Gonzaga played as if it was out to impress the selection committee on both ends of the court against the Gaels (28-4), shooting 50 percent from the floor and playing dominant defense in the first half.

Gonzaga held Saint Mary’s to 6-of-28 shooting before halftime and went on a late 20-5 run to go into the locker room with a 39-18 lead.

“In the first half, there wasn’t a phase of the game we were good at,” Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett said. “That’s about as bad a half as we had all year.”

Saint Mary’s fought back to get within five in the second half before Gonzaga pulled away again for good. The Bulldogs started a 10-0 run with six minutes left to take a 65-48 lead, a sequence that included two Williams-Goss steals and a contested layup the guard turned into a three-point play.

“We did a good job fighting our way back, but digging a hole that early against a good team is tough,” Gaels senior guard Joe Rahon said.

Gonzaga also got strong contributions from senior center Przemek Karnowski, who had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and junior forward Johnathan Williams, who scored 11. That starting frontcourt pairing, along with an impressive lead guard, is one of the many reasons the Bulldogs have a strong chance to grab a top seed on Selection Sunday.

“This team has been exceptional all year. They’ve stepped up and met every challenge,” Few said. “We’ve been good from November 11 to March 7, and we haven’t taken any nights off. I think our results speak for themselves.”

Contact reporter Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

Barta scores 37 as Gonzaga women roll to title

* No. 1 Gonzaga 86, No. 3 Saint Mary's 75 — Jill Barta set a WCC tournament single-game scoring record with 37 points on 12-of-19 shooting, and the Bulldogs won their first tournament championship since 2014. Gonzaga shot 76.5 percent (13 of 17) in the first quarter and raced to a 32-15 lead.

ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAMS

MEN

Nigel Williams-Goss, junior guard, Gonzaga (Most Outstanding Player)

Prezemek Karnowski, senior center, Gonzaga

Johnathan Williams, junior forward, Gonzaga

Jared Brownridge, senior guard, Santa Clara

Jock Landale, junior center, Saint Mary's

WOMEN

Jill Barta, sophomore forward, Gonzaga (Most Outstanding Player)

Kiara Kudron, senior forward, Gonzaga

Laura Stockton, sophomore guard, Gonzaga

Sydney Raggio, sophomore forward, Saint Mary's

Devyn Galland, senior guard, Saint Mary's

 