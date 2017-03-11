Posted Updated 

Oregon, Arizona to meet for Pac-12 tournament title

Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) drives against California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona guard Allonzo Trier (35) shoots over UCLA forward TJ Leaf (22) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona guard Kadeem Allen (5) goes to the basket against UCLA forward Ike Anigbogu (13) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona fans react during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona guard Allonzo Trier (35) is blocked by UCLA guard Lonzo Ball (2) and UCLA forward Ike Anigbogu (13) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona head coach Sean Miller shouts to his team as they play UCLA during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UCLA guard Bryce Alford (20) shoots over Arizona guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright (0) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UCLA forward Ike Anigbogu (13) shoots over Arizona forward Lauri Markkanen (10) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UCLA guard Isaac Hamilton (10) drives against Arizona guard Rawle Alkins (1) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona forward Lauri Markkanen (10) loses control of the ball as UCLA forward Ike Anigbogu (13) defends during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona guard Allonzo Trier (35) celebrates while playing UCLA during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UCLA guard Isaac Hamilton (10) goes to the basket against Arizona guard Rawle Alkins (1) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona guard Allonzo Trier (35) shoots over UCLA guard Aaron Holiday (3) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UCLA forward Ike Anigbogu (13) blocks a shot from Arizona guard Allonzo Trier (35) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona guard Kadeem Allen (5) drives against UCLA during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona center Chance Comanche (21) dunks against UCLA during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona fans celebrate during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright (0) drives to the basket against UCLA during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UCLA forward Ike Anigbogu (13) tries to get a rebound over Arizona during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright (0) blocks a shot from UCLA guard Aaron Holiday (3) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona guard Rawle Alkins (1) dunks against UCLA during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright (0) drives against UCLA guard Aaron Holiday (3) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona guard Rawle Alkins (1) soars to the basket to dunk over UCLA forward TJ Leaf (22) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona head coach Sean Miller reacts as his team plays UCLA during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona forward Lauri Markkanen (10) goes to the basket against UCLA center Thomas Welsh (40) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona forward Lauri Markkanen (10) dunks against UCLA during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona forward Lauri Markkanen (10) and Arizona guard Kadeem Allen (5) block a shot from UCLA guard Bryce Alford (20) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UCLA center Thomas Welsh (40) dunks against Arizona during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UCLA guard Isaac Hamilton (10) goes to the basket against Arizona guard Allonzo Trier (35) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UCLA head coach Steve Alford reacts in the final seconds of a game against Arizona during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Arizona defeated UCLA 86-75. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon players are silhouetted before taking the court against California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) is introduced before playing California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

California guard Jabari Bird (23) falls over Oregon forward Jordan Bell (1) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Oregon Duck chats with fans during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinal game between Oregon and California at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Oregon Duck cheers with fans during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinal game between Oregon and California at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Oregon Duck cheers during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinal game between Oregon and California at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Oregon Duck cheers during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinal game between Oregon and California at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon head coach Dana Altman reacts as his team plays California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey (5) drives against California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) drives to the basket against California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon forward Dillon Brooks (24) reacts while playing California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) drives against California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) goes to the basket against California center Kingsley Okoroh (22) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) drives against California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon forward Kavell Bigby-Williams (35) shoots against California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) blocks a shot from California guard Grant Mullins (3) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

California forward Ivan Rabb (1) takes in a rebound against Oregon during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon forward Jordan Bell (1) drives against California guard Charlie Moore (13) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) celebrates a penalty shot scored against California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) shoots against California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon forward Chris Boucher (25) dunks against California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon forwards Jordan Bell (1) and Chris Boucher (25) block a shot from California forward Roger Moute a Bidias (12) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon cheerleaders entertain the crowd during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

California fans cheer as their team plays Oregon during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon forward Dillon Brooks (24) drives against California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

California forward Roger Moute a Bidias (12) reacts during a call while playing Oregon during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

California center Kingsley Okoroh (22) shoots over Oregon forward Jordan Bell (1) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon fans react as the team defeats California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

California guard Charlie Moore (13) reacts during the final seconds of a game against Oregon during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona players wait to be introduced during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona guard Allonzo Trier (35) enters the arena before playing UCLA during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona sophomore Diego Blew, center, celebrates a shot against UCLA during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arizona senior Chris Nguyen celebrates a shot scored against UCLA with Arizona mascot Wilbur the wildcat during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

California guard Jabari Bird (23) falls over Oregon forward Jordan Bell (1) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By STEVE CARP
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

When mid-March rolls around, whoever makes the travel arrangements for Oregon’s men’s basketball team knows to keep hotel rooms booked for the Ducks in Las Vegas through Sunday.

The Ducks have become accustomed to playing for the Pacific 12 Conference tournament title on Saturday.

Since the Pac-12 moved to the Strip in 2013, Oregon has been in the title game four of the five years.

Top-seeded Oregon ousted No. 5 California 73-65 Friday in the Pac-12 semifinals before a sellout crowd of 19,224 at T-Mobile Arena. The Ducks will face Arizona at 8 p.m. Saturday for the championship. The Wildcats eliminated UCLA 86-75.

The Pac-12 winner could find itself a No. 1 seed in the West when the NCAA Tournament reveals its selections for the 68-team field Sunday.

“We have four or five guys on this team that this will be their third championship game,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “I think that will help us. Moving to the (NCAA) tournament, that experience, I hope pays dividends.

“Location is important. We played Wisconsin in Milwaukee. That wasn’t much fun. So some of those things do matter. That’s why we would like to win the conference tournament.”

Despite losing star forward Jabari Bird to a concussion after Bird took a hard fall in the second minute, the Golden Bears (21-12) led most of the first half, though they trailed 36-33 at halftime. And while Cal fell behind by 13 midway through the second half, the Golden Bears battled back, as Grant Mullins had a hot hand from outside. Mullins made all five of his 3-point tries and finished with 23 points.

But despite not hitting on all cylinders, the Ducks ultimately had too much firepower and secured their place in the title game.

Tyler Dorsey, who led his team with 23 points, said: “Everybody had to pick it up. My teammates were finding me in great positions, and I just stepped into the shots.”

Oregon also got a lift from Dylan Ennis, who overcame early foul trouble to finish with 16 points, including a big three-point play with 22 seconds to go after Cal had pulled within 67-65.

Junior Dillon Brooks struggled all night with foul trouble and poor shooting. The former Findlay prep star played just 21 minutes and finished with 10 points on 3-for-12 shooting, 1 of 9 in the first half.

Brooks also had an impact on the final score. Oregon was an 8- to 9-point favorite, and when Brooks missed a free throw with two seconds to go, the Ducks’ lead stayed at eight.

But Altman and his players weren’t concerned with point spreads. They were looking to get back to their hotel rooms, get off their feet and get some rest for Arizona.

“We have a recovery process we go through,” Altman said. “They have to get in the ice tub. That’s something Jordan (Bell) and Tyler really like. We’ll get to bed early and have them ready to go at 8 o’clock (Saturday).”

Arizona 86, UCLA 75 — The second-seeded Wildcats (29-4) built on their 41-35 halftime lead, going up by as many as 15 with 13:22 to play.

The third-seeded Bruins fell to 29-4.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

 