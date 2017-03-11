Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

For the fourth time in five years, Oregon has secured a spot in the Pacific 12 Conference men’s basketball tournament championship game.

The Ducks, who are the top seed this week, defeated No. 5 California, 73-65, at T-Mobile Arena in Friday’s first semifinal. Oregon (29-4), plays the winner of the UCLA-Arizona game at 8 p.m. Saturday for the championship and the Pac-12’s automatic bid.

Not that the Ducks needed to sweat out the selection process this weekend for the NCAA Tournament. The win keeps Oregon’s hopes of landing one of the four No. 1 seeds alive come Sunday and a lot will likely depend on Saturday’s outcome.

For California, things are far more tenuous. the loss dropped the Golden Bears to 21-12 and it may not be enough for an at-large bid to the NCAAs.

But the fact Cal lost one of its stars when leading scorer Jabari Bird suffered a concussion less than two minutes into the game and didn’t return may be a factor the committee will consider. Even without Bird, who averages 14.9 points a game, Cal battled the entire 40 minutes. It took a big effort from Oregon’s Tyler Dorsey and Dylan Ennis to get the Ducks to Saturday’s title game.

Dorsey had 13 first-half points and finished with 23. Ennis had 16 points and was a perfect 9-for-9 from the foul line. His three-point play with 22 seconds remaining gave Oregon a 70-65 lead after Cal had pulled within two 22 seconds earlier.

The Ducks managed to win despite their star, Dillon Brooks, being saddled with early foul trouble. Brooks had two personals two minutes into the contest and picked up two quick personals early in the second half. he was limited to just 21 minutes and finished with only 10 points.

He also caused some money to change hands as his missed free throw with two seconds left kept Oregon’s lead at eight. The point spread in most Las Vegas sports books had Oregon as an 8- or 8 1/2-point favorite. When Brooks’ free throw missed the mark a distinctive groan could be heard in T-Mobile.

California was led by Grant Mullins, who had 23 points, including a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the 3-point arc. Charlie Moore added 15 for the Golden Bears.

