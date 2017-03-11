Posted 

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_webbkc-pac12_031017cs_014_8095232.jpgBuy Photo
Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) drives against California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_001_8095232.jpg
Oregon players are silhouetted before taking the court against California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_002_8095232.jpg
Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) is introduced before playing California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_003_8095232.jpg
California guard Jabari Bird (23) falls over Oregon forward Jordan Bell (1) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_004_8095232.jpg
The Oregon Duck chats with fans during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinal game between Oregon and California at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_005_8095232.jpg
The Oregon Duck cheers with fans during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinal game between Oregon and California at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_006_8095232.jpg
The Oregon Duck cheers during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinal game between Oregon and California at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_007_8095232.jpg
The Oregon Duck cheers during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinal game between Oregon and California at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_008_8095232.jpg
Oregon head coach Dana Altman reacts as his team plays California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_009_8095232.jpg
Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey (5) drives against California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_010_8095232.jpg
Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) drives to the basket against California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_011_8095232.jpg
Oregon forward Dillon Brooks (24) reacts while playing California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_012_8095232.jpg
Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) drives against California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_013_8095232.jpg
Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) goes to the basket against California center Kingsley Okoroh (22) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_014_8095232.jpg
Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) drives against California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_015_8095232.jpg
Oregon forward Kavell Bigby-Williams (35) shoots against California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_016_8095232.jpg
Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) blocks a shot from California guard Grant Mullins (3) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_017_8095232.jpg
California forward Ivan Rabb (1) takes in a rebound against Oregon during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_018_8095232.jpg
Oregon forward Jordan Bell (1) drives against California guard Charlie Moore (13) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_019_8095232.jpg
Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) celebrates a penalty shot scored against California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_020_8095232.jpg
Oregon guard Dylan Ennis (31) shoots against California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_021_8095232.jpg
Oregon forward Chris Boucher (25) dunks against California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_022_8095232.jpg
Oregon forwards Jordan Bell (1) and Chris Boucher (25) block a shot from California forward Roger Moute a Bidias (12) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_023_8095232.jpg
Oregon cheerleaders entertain the crowd during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_024_8095232.jpg
California fans cheer as their team plays Oregon during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_025_8095232.jpg
Oregon forward Dillon Brooks (24) drives against California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_026_8095232.jpg
California forward Roger Moute a Bidias (12) reacts during a call while playing Oregon during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_027_8095232.jpg
California center Kingsley Okoroh (22) shoots over Oregon forward Jordan Bell (1) during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_028_8095232.jpg
Oregon fans react as the team defeats California during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oregon earns spot in Pac-12 tournament title game

8095232_web1_bkc-pac12_031017cs_029_8095232.jpg
California guard Charlie Moore (13) reacts during the final seconds of a game against Oregon during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017. Oregon defeated California 73-65. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By STEVE CARP
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

For the fourth time in five years, Oregon has secured a spot in the Pacific 12 Conference men’s basketball tournament championship game.

The Ducks, who are the top seed this week, defeated No. 5 California, 73-65, at T-Mobile Arena in Friday’s first semifinal. Oregon (29-4), plays the winner of the UCLA-Arizona game at 8 p.m. Saturday for the championship and the Pac-12’s automatic bid.

Not that the Ducks needed to sweat out the selection process this weekend for the NCAA Tournament. The win keeps Oregon’s hopes of landing one of the four No. 1 seeds alive come Sunday and a lot will likely depend on Saturday’s outcome.

For California, things are far more tenuous. the loss dropped the Golden Bears to 21-12 and it may not be enough for an at-large bid to the NCAAs.

But the fact Cal lost one of its stars when leading scorer Jabari Bird suffered a concussion less than two minutes into the game and didn’t return may be a factor the committee will consider. Even without Bird, who averages 14.9 points a game, Cal battled the entire 40 minutes. It took a big effort from Oregon’s Tyler Dorsey and Dylan Ennis to get the Ducks to Saturday’s title game.

Dorsey had 13 first-half points and finished with 23. Ennis had 16 points and was a perfect 9-for-9 from the foul line. His three-point play with 22 seconds remaining gave Oregon a 70-65 lead after Cal had pulled within two 22 seconds earlier.

The Ducks managed to win despite their star, Dillon Brooks, being saddled with early foul trouble. Brooks had two personals two minutes into the contest and picked up two quick personals early in the second half. he was limited to just 21 minutes and finished with only 10 points.

He also caused some money to change hands as his missed free throw with two seconds left kept Oregon’s lead at eight. The point spread in most Las Vegas sports books had Oregon as an 8- or 8 1/2-point favorite. When Brooks’ free throw missed the mark a distinctive groan could be heard in T-Mobile.

California was led by Grant Mullins, who had 23 points, including a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the 3-point arc. Charlie Moore added 15 for the Golden Bears.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

 