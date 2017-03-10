Oregon’s Dillon Brooks brings a more mature game back to town

The game was no longer in doubt and Oregon was going to defeat Arizona State and advance to Friday’s semifinals of the Pacific 12 Conference tournament.

But Dillon Brooks had no intention of coasting to the finish line Thursday. The 6-foot-6-inch junior forward was the conference’s Player of the Year partially because he never takes a play off.

With just over three minutes remaining and the Ducks up 72-55, Brooks stole Shannon Evans’ pass, then raced to the other end of the court, made a great pass to teammate Dylan Ennis who was wide open at the 3-point line. And when Ennis’ shot missed, Brooks was there for the putback bucket.

It was at that point where coach Dana Altman decided his star had done enough and took him off the floor at T-Mobile Arena as the Ducks fans gave Brooks a standing ovation. And the many NBA scouts who were watching probably applauded silently.

“I’m trying to show people I’m a complete player,” Brooks said after his 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal in 26 minutes helped No. 1-seeded and fifth-ranked Oregon (28-4) move on with an 80-57 win. “It’s very important that I play both ends and make plays that help my team. It’s not just about scoring.”

The former Findlay Prep star has come a long way since his Henderson days. Back then, he was a kid from the Toronto suburbs relying on God-gifted talent and a motor that never stopped. But he had to learn to play basketball the right way, the complete way.

“I definitely have gotten smarter over the years,” said Brooks, who is currently a second-rounder on the boards of most mock NBA drafts. “At Findlay, I was just playing. I wasn’t thinking the game. Now when I play, I know every possession has its consequences and I try to be smart.”

Like when he picked up a second foul in the first half and Altman elected to keep him on the court. Torian Graham, who had a magnificent game for Arizona State with 32 points, tried to head-fake Brooks into jumping at him to contest a 3-point try. But Brooks wouldn’t take the bait. He pulled up well short of drawing any contact with Graham, who wound up missing the shot.

“I’ve learned how the little things can be the difference between winning and losing,” said Brooks, who has averaged 16 points, 2.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 53 percent from the floor and 42 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. “I’ve worked hard to cut down on my mistakes and be a more diversified player.

“If you’re going to guard me close, I’ll try and go by you. If you give me room on the perimeter, I’ll shoot it. I try to make good decisions with the basketball and I’ve got great teammates I can lean on.”

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley admitted it’s frustrating trying to keep Brooks in check.

“He’s more than a scorer,” Hurley said. “He’s got a charisma about him, something special that gives his team confidence and an intangible quality of toughness. I think that was a silent killer for us in the first half, losing him a couple of times in transition and allowing him to make a couple of threes. He’s a clutch player and one of the best players in the country.”

Follow all of our Vegas Madness coverage online at reviewjournal.com/VegasMadness and #VegasMadness on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.