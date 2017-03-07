Posted 

Review-Journal’s ‘Vegas Madness Tonight’ Recap

Adam Hill and Ben Gotz from the Las Vegas Review-Journal recap all the basketball tournament madness happening around the valley and preview what's to come at the PAC-12, WCC, WAC and Mountain West tournaments.

By HEIDI FANG
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Adam Hill and Ben Gotz from the Las Vegas Review-Journal review Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga’s wins from the WCC tournament at the Orleans Arena and breakdown what to expect in the teams’ match-ups in both the men’s and women’s tournament championships.

They also preview the Mountain West, WAC and Pacific 12 tournaments, as well as the UNLV women’s quarterfinal game against Utah State.

For all the scores and start times for NCAA basketball tournament games happening in the valley, check out our ‘Vegas Madness Tonight’ recaps.

 