Review-Journal’s ‘Vegas Madness Tonight’ Recap

Adam Hill and Ben Gotz from the Las Vegas Review-Journal review Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga’s wins from the WCC tournament at the Orleans Arena and breakdown what to expect in the teams’ match-ups in both the men’s and women’s tournament championships.

They also preview the Mountain West, WAC and Pacific 12 tournaments, as well as the UNLV women’s quarterfinal game against Utah State.

For all the scores and start times for NCAA basketball tournament games happening in the valley, check out our ‘Vegas Madness Tonight’ recaps.