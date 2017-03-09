Posted Updated 

Seattle women advance in WAC tournament

Seattle women advance in WAC tournament

web1_web2017-0101_0001_8133132.jpg
Seattle’s Alexis Montgomery (24) and Chicago's Alexandria Cliff (4) reach for the ball at the tip-off of a Western Athletic Conference women's quarterfinal basketball game at the Orleans Arena Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Seattle won 78-60 and advances to the semi-finals. (David Becker/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Seattle women advance in WAC tournament

web1_2017-0101_0003_8133132.jpg
Seattleճ Kamira Sanders (15) drives at the ball against Chicago's Alexandria Cliff during a Western Athletic Conference women's quarterfinal basketball game at the Orleans Arena Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Seattle won 78-60 and advances to the semi-finals. (David Becker/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Seattle women advance in WAC tournament

web1_2017-0101_0006_8133132.jpg
Seattleճ Claire Metoyer (1) shoots for a three-point shot against Chicago guard Destiny Harris (25) during a Western Athletic Conference women's quarterfinal basketball game at the Orleans Arena Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Seattle won 78-60 and advances to the semi-finals. (David Becker/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Seattle women advance in WAC tournament

web1_2017-0101_0007_8133132.jpg
Seattle mascot Rudy the Redhawk kneels during a Seattle free throw attempt against Chicago during a Western Athletic Conference women's quarterfinal basketball game at the Orleans Arena Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Seattle won 78-60 and advances to the semi-finals. (David Becker/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Seattle women advance in WAC tournament

web1_2017-0101_0008_8133132.jpg
Seattleճ Alexis Montgomery (24) shoot against Chicago during a Western Athletic Conference women's quarterfinal basketball game at the Orleans Arena Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Seattle won 78-60 and advances to the semi-finals. (David Becker/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Seattle women advance in WAC tournament

web1_2017-0101_0009_8133132.jpg
Seattle cheerleaders perform during their team's Western Athletic Conference women's quarterfinal basketball game against Chicago at the Orleans Arena Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Seattle won 78-60 and advances to the semi-finals. (David Becker/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Seattle women advance in WAC tournament

web1_2017-0101_0011_8133132.jpg
Seattleճ Alexis Montgomery (24) looks to pass against Chicago during a Western Athletic Conference women's quarterfinal basketball game at the Orleans Arena Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Seattle won 78-60 and advances to the semi-finals. (David Becker/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Seattle women advance in WAC tournament

web1_2017-0101_0015_8133132.jpg
Seattle players cheer after a three-point basket against Chicago during a Western Athletic Conference women's quarterfinal basketball game at the Orleans Arena Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. Seattle won 78-60 and advances to the semi-finals. (David Becker/Las Vegas News Bureau)

By BILL SLANE
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

First-round results of the Western Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament Wednesday at Orleans Arena:

Missouri-Kansas City 77, UT Rio Grande Valley 69 — Kristen Moore scored 19 points as the fifth-seeded Kangaroos rallied from an 18-point second-quarter deficit to defeat the No. 4 Vaqueros.

Seattle University 78, Chicago State 60 — Alexis Montgomery led the second-seeded Redhawks with 11 points and a career-high 18 rebounds for her third double-double this season.

Utah Valley 59, CSU Bakersfield 53 (OT) — Mariah Seals scored 22 points and Sam Lubcke 19 to spark the Wolverines past the third-seeded Roadrunners.

 