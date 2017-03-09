UMKC women advance in WAC tournament

First-round results of the Western Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament Wednesday at Orleans Arena:

Missouri-Kansas City 77, UT Rio Grande Valley 69 — Kristen Moore scored 19 points as the fifth-seeded Kangaroos rallied from an 18-point second-quarter deficit to defeat the No. 4 Vaqueros.

Seattle University 78, Chicago State 60 — Alexis Montgomery led the second-seeded Redhawks with 11 points and a career-high 18 rebounds for her third double-double this season.

Utah Valley 59, CSU Bakersfield 53 (OT) — Mariah Seals scored 22 points and Sam Lubcke 19 to spark the Wolverines past the third-seeded Roadrunners.