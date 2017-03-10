UNLV Lady Rebels wait to see if they earn NIT bid

The Lady Rebels hoped to be spending Thursday preparing for Friday’s Mountain West tournament championship game.

Instead, for the second year in a row, they were knocked out of the conference tournament in the semifinals by Fresno State, this time around 53-51 late Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

No. 7 Fresno State will meet No. 4 Boise State in the championship game for the conference’s NCAA automatic bid on Friday.

“It’s just hard when you work so hard and all of a sudden it’s like ‘Okay, season’s over.’ It’s such a weird feeling, you know?” coach Kathy Olivier said.

But there’s a good chance the season won’t be over for the Lady Rebels (22-9), as they hope for an NIT berth. The Lady Rebels have submitted to host be an NIT host.

“They’ve been in contact with us and so we’re waiting to see what happens in the tournament and with the selection show on Monday,” coach Kathy Olivier said.

The NCAA women’s selection show will be on Monday night, after which the NIT bracket will be revealed.

Colorado State (24-8), the conference’s top seed, will earn an automatic bid to the NIT if it doesn’t make the NCAA tournament as an at-large bid. If Colorado State does make the NCAA tournament, Wyoming (21-9), the No. 2 seed, would get an automatic bid to the NIT.

There’s also a matter of who wins the conference tournament, as Boise State (24-7) would be more likely to earn an NIT at-large berth than Fresno State (18-14) would.

The Lady Rebels finished third in the Mountain West after playing a competitive nonconference slate.

Coming off of a 68-43 win over Utah State in the quarterfinals, a win that might have been their most complete of the season, they appeared to have a clear path paved out for them facing Fresno State in the semifinals and Boise State in the finals, both teams they had beaten in the regular season.

“We had crazy high level intensity that first round. I thought Utah State, everything was clicking,” Olivier said. “That level of intensity, and that level of focus that was just at such a high in the first round and that’s where I don’t think we did a great job of that. … I thought that’s where Fresno had us.”

Afterward, Olivier said there was a mixture of sadness and disappointment within in the locker room.

“We have a really tight group in the sense that we all work extremely hard and we’re all very passionate and it’s hard when you’re up there and you’re looking at a group of 12 that don’t want it to be over. They had their eyes on NCAA,” Olivier said. “They were down and it’s very hard to go into a locker room after a 22-win season and what we have fought through, (the) adversity that we have fought through is crazy.”

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.