Utah Valley gets another shot at Cal State Bakersfield

When Utah Valley lost to Cal State Bakersfield in February, senior Jordan Poydras didn’t take it well.

“They took our soul,” Poydras said. “We lost, and I was laying on the floor for like 10 seconds because it hurt so bad that they came to our place and kind of really put it on us.”

On Friday, the Wolverines get a chance for redemption. Utah Valley defeated Seattle University 65-53 on Thursday at Orleans Arena in the Western Athletic Conference basketball tournament to set up a date with top-seeded Bakersfield at 6 p.m. Friday.

“I’m so excited about it because I know how the team’s confidence is right now,” Poydras said. “We feel better as a group. We kind of just talked about it in the locker room, and we’re so excited to get a chance at Bakersfield again.”

In the last meeting against Bakersfield, Poydras led the Wolverines with 15 points and is prepared to score early and often again after leading his team with 15 points against Seattle.

Utah Valley is led by seniors Poydras, Ivory Young, Conner Toolsen and Andrew Bastien.

“It’s just been fun playing with these guys,” Poydras said. “Before the game, I said to the guys that I’m not ready for this to be over. I love playing with these guys, and that’s why I went out there and played so hard because I don’t want this to be over.”

Wolverines coach Mark Pope pointed to Poydras and Young, who scored 11 against Seattle, for buying into the program when he was hired in 2015.

“These guys came here two years ago when we had just taken the job on a lot of faith,” Pope said. “They’re really delivering right now. They’ve done some amazing things so far this year, and they’re definitely not finished.”

The Roadrunners (21-8) also are led by a strong group of seniors, topped by Jaylin Airington, a first-team All-WAC selection who averages 14.5 points. They are coached by WAC coach of the year Rod Barnes.

“This Bakersfield team is a special team, they’re a special group,” Pope said. “They kind of ran through the league, and they’re really, really good. And probably the truth is, at our place they beat us soundly. There was a point there where they just had us.”

But the Wolverines are ready for another shot.

“We’re ecstatic to have this challenge, because the only other option is to be going home,” Pope said.

