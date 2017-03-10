Vegas Madness Tonight: Arizona and UCLA wins set up sensational semifinal

Adam Hill and Steve Carp from the Las Vegas Review-Journal analyze Thursday night’s Pac-12 men’s tournament quarterfinal action from T-Mobile Arena.

Arizona coach Sean Miller explains why he’s so excited about the new venue and UCLA’s Steve Alford knows his team is in for a challenge on Friday.

Hill also recaps what went down in the Mountain West tournament quarterfinals at the Thomas & Mack Center where San Diego State lived to play another day, as well as quarterfinal play in the WAC men’s tournament at Orleans Arena.

For all the scores and start times of the tournament games happening in Las Vegas, check out our ‘Vegas Madness Tonight’ recaps every night!

