Vegas Madness Tonight: Both UNLV teams see their seasons end

Adam Hill, Ed Graney and Mark Anderson from the Las Vegas Review-Journal analyze the UNLV men’s basketball team’s loss and what the team can do in the offseason to improve. The UNLV women’s team also was eliminated from the conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Hill breaks down what the Mountain West tournament bracket looks like for the coming days and previews what to expect in the Pacific-12 tournament at the T-Mobile Arena and the WAC tournament, which kicks off at the Orleans Arena on Thursday.

For all the scores and start times of the tournament games happening in Las Vegas, check out our “Vegas Madness Tonight” recaps every night.

