Vegas Madness Tonight: Gonzaga claims WCC Tournament championship — VIDEO

Adam Hill and Betsy Helfand from the Las Vegas Review-Journal review Gonzaga’s win over Saint Mary’s at the WCC tournament and discuss the UNLV women’s win in the Mountain West quarterfinals over Utah State.

They also preview the Pacific 12 tournament, as well as the UNLV women’s semifinal game against Fresno State and what’s to come with the Mountain West men’s games at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

For all the scores and start times for NCAA basketball tournament games happening in the valley, check out our ‘Vegas Madness Tonight’ recaps.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.