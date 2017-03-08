Posted 

Vegas Madness Tonight: Gonzaga claims WCC Tournament championship — VIDEO

Vegas Madness Tonight: Gonzaga claims WCC Tournament championship — VIDEO

video_8127252_0.mov
Adam Hill and Betsy Helfand from the Las Vegas Review-Journal recap all the basketball tournament madness happening around the valley, including Gonzaga's win over Saint Mary's in the WCC tournament final and preview what's to come at the PAC-12 and Mountain West tournaments.

By HEIDI FANG
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Adam Hill and Betsy Helfand from the Las Vegas Review-Journal review Gonzaga’s win over Saint Mary’s at the WCC tournament and discuss the UNLV women’s win in the Mountain West quarterfinals over Utah State.

They also preview the Pacific 12 tournament, as well as the UNLV women’s semifinal game against Fresno State and what’s to come with the Mountain West men’s games at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

For all the scores and start times for NCAA basketball tournament games happening in the valley, check out our ‘Vegas Madness Tonight’ recaps.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

 