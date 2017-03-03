VegasMadness Day 2: Here are all of the WCC tourney games today

Vegas Madness continues today at the Orleans Arena with Day 2 of the women’s West Coast Conference tournament and the men’s tournament getting underway.

On the women’s side, No. 7 San Diego defeated No. 10 Portland on Thursday, 74-47, to advance to the quarterfinals and No. 9 Pacific defeated No. 8 Pepperdine, 73-55. San Diego will face No. 2 BYU on Friday while Pacific will face No. 1 Gonzaga, who is favored to win the tournament.

Lower-seeded men’s No. 8 Pepperdine faces No. 9 Pacific Friday while No. 7 San Diego will face N0. 10 Portland.

If you’re unable to make it down to the Orleans Arena to catch all the action, you can watch all of the games on BYUtv.

Here’s a look at Friday’s WCC tournament games at the Orleans Arena:

WOMEN — QUARTERFINALS

Noon: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Pacific

2 p.m.: No. 2 BYU vs. No. 7 San Diego

MEN — FIRST ROUND

6 p.m.: No. 8 Pepperdine vs. No. 9 Pacific

8 p.m.: No. 7 San Diego vs. No. 10 Portland

Follow all of our Vegas Madness coverage online at reviewjournal.com/vegasmadness and follow our coverage on Twitter with #VegasMadness.

