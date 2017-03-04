VegasMadness Day 3: Here are all of the WCC tourney games today

Vegas Madness continues today with day two of the West Coast Conference men’s tournament at the Orleans Arena.

Friday’s men’s first round saw No. 9 Pacific beat No. 9 Pepperdine, 89-84, and No. 10 Portland upset No. 7 San Diego, 60-55, to advance to the quarterfinals.

If you’re unable to make it down to the venue to catch all the action, all today’s first two game will be shown on BYUtv, and the final the primetime games will be shown on ESPN2.

Here’s today’s full schedule:

1 PM

No. 3 BYU vs. No. 6 Loyola Marymount

3 PM

No. 4 Santa Clara vs. No. 5 San Francisco

7PM

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Pacific

9 PM

No. 2 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 10 Portland

On the WCC women’s side, No. 3 Saint Mary’s beat No. 6 Santa Clara, 60-57, and No. 4 San Francisco defeated No. 5 Loyola Marymount, 80-67, on Friday to advance to the semifinals, which will be played on Monday.

