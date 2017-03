VegasMadness Day 4: Here are all of the tournament games today

After a day off, Vegas Madness gets back underway today with the West Coast Conference men’s and women’s tournament semifinals and the Mountain West women’s tournament play-in games.

On the WCC men’s side, BYU, Santa Clara, Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s all advanced to today’s semifinals with wins on Saturday. On the WCC women’s side, Gonzaga and BYU advanced from Friday’s quarterfinals for a spot in today’s semifinals.

Here’s a look at today’s games:

WEST COAST CONFERENCE — Orleans Arena

Women’s Semifinals

(Games shown on BYUtv)

12 p.m.: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 San Francisco

2 p.m.: No. 2 BYU vs. No. 2 Saint Mary’s

Men’s Semifinals

6 p.m.: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Santa Clara, ESPN

8:30 p.m.: No. 2 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 3 BYU, ESPN2

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE — Thomas & Mack Center

Women’s play-in games

(all games shown on Mountain West Network)

2 p.m.: No. 8 San Jose State vs. No. 9 San Diego State

4:30 p.m.: No. 7 Fresno State vs. No. 10 Nevada

7 p.m.: No. 6 Utah State vs. No. 11 Air Force

NEXT UP

Tuesday: West Coast Conference men’s and women’s championship

Tuesday: Mountain West women’s quarterfinals

Follow all of our Vegas Madness coverage online at reviewjournal.com/VegasMadness and on Twitter #VegasMadness.

