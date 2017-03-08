VegasMadness Day 6: Here are all of the tournament games today

One conference tournament down, three to go.

The West Coast Conference tournament wrapped up on Tuesday with Gonzaga taking both the women’s and the men’s tournaments. And today, Vegas Madness kicks into high gear with three conference tournaments taking place around town.

The Mountain West women continue play and the MW men’s tournament gets underway at the Thomas & Mack Center while the Pac-12 men’s tournament begins at T-Mobile Arena and the Western Athletic Conference women begin play at the Orleans Arena.

Here’s a look at today’s full schedule:

MOUNTAIN WEST — Thomas & Mack Center

Women

6:30 p.m. — No. 1 Colorado State vs. No. 4 Boise State

9 p.m. — No. 7 Fresno State vs. No. 3 UNLV

Men

11 a.m. — No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 San Jose State

1:30 p.m. — No. 7 Wyoming vs. No. 10 Air Force

4 p.m. — No. 6 San Diego vs. No. 11 UNLV

PAC-12 — T-Mobile Arena

Noon — No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 8 Arizona State

2:30 p.m. — No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 5 Cal

6 p.m. — No. 10 Washington State vs. No. 7 Colorado

8:30 p.m. — No. 11 Washington vs. No. 6 USC

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WOMEN — Orleans Arena

2 p.m. — No. 5 UMKC vs. No. 4 Rio Grande Valley

4:30 p.m. — No. 2 Seattle U vs. No. 7 Chicago State

7 p.m. — No. 3 CSU Bakersfield vs. No. 6 Utah Valley

Follow all of our Vegas Madness coverage online at reviewjournal.com/VegasMadness and on Twitter #VegasMadness.

