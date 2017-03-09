VegasMadness Day 6 — LIVE BLOG

Vegas Madness is all over town today with the Mountain West, WAC and Pac-12 men all in action at three different venues. Adam Hill, Steve Carp, Mark Anderson and Bill Slane will be live-tweeting from the different venues all day.

Follow the day’s live blog below and all of our Vegas Madness coverage online at reviewjournal.com/VegasMadness and #VegasMadness on Twitter.

12:50 p.m. — Halftime at @TMobileArena: Oregon 34, Arizona State 31. Good job by Sun Devils hitting their shots.

12:50 p.m. — Utah State goes the last 5:52 of the first half without a field goal and UNR takes 45-28 lead into halftime in the MW quarters

12:46 p.m. — Remember, they had to sell 5K more tix per session at the T than at Grand Garden, so this is huge win for Pac-12.

12:42 p.m. — As expected, Pac-12 announces Friday’s semis and Saturday’s finals at @TMobileArena are sold out.

12:41 p.m. — This UNR team is just so scary with its ability to put together runs. 14-2 early and now 10-0 in just over 2 minutes. 41-26 Pack

12:38 p.m. — Brooks returns after a few minutes rest for Oregon. We’re tied at 23 with 6:00 left first half.

12:29 p.m. — Marcus Marshall hits a 3 to put UNR up 23-19 midway through the first half. Caroline and Fenner with 2 fouls though.

12:28 p.m. — ASU hanging with Oregon. Ducks up 18-16 with 11:20 to go 1st half.

12:26 p.m. — Surge continues for Utah State. Aggies now on a 13-2 run to cut UNR lead to 16-15. Pack are 1 for their last 8 from the field.

12:19 p.m. — UNR opened the first quarterfinal of the day on a 14-2 run, but Utah State has steadied the ship with a 7-0 run. 14-9 Pack

12:16 p.m. — Lots of people congregating outside on Toshiba Plaza enjoying a beautiful day in Las Vegas: sunny and 77 degrees.

12:12 p.m. — It’s just after noon and @TMobileArena is already two-thirds full for what will be a full day of college hoops.

12:06 p.m. — It’s Day Two at the Pac-12 tournament. First up, No. 1 Oregon w/P12 POY Dillon Brooks, vs. ASU, winner in OT over Stanford Wed.