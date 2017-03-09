Posted Updated 

#VegasMadness Day 6 — LIVE BLOG

web1_2017-02-16t055247z_1309067036_nocid_rtrmadp_3_ncaa-basketball-san-diego-state-at-utah-state_8136880.jpg
Feb 15, 2017; Logan, UT, USA; Utah State Aggies guard Julion Pearre (5) dribbles the ball during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. San Diego State Aztecs won the game 66-62. (Chris Nicoll/USA Today Sports)

By ADAM HILL, STEVE CARP, MARK ANDERSON and BILL SLANE
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Vegas Madness is all over town today with the Mountain West, WAC and Pac-12 men all in action at three different venues. Adam Hill, Steve Carp, Mark Anderson and Bill Slane will be live-tweeting from the different venues all day.

Follow the day’s live blog below and all of our Vegas Madness coverage online at reviewjournal.com/VegasMadness and #VegasMadness on Twitter.

12:50 p.m. — Halftime at @TMobileArena: Oregon 34, Arizona State 31. Good job by Sun Devils hitting their shots.

12:50 p.m. — Utah State goes the last 5:52 of the first half without a field goal and UNR takes 45-28 lead into halftime in the MW quarters

12:46 p.m. — Remember, they had to sell 5K more tix per session at the T than at Grand Garden, so this is huge win for Pac-12.

12:42 p.m. — As expected, Pac-12 announces Friday’s semis and Saturday’s finals at @TMobileArena are sold out.

12:41 p.m. — This UNR team is just so scary with its ability to put together runs. 14-2 early and now 10-0 in just over 2 minutes. 41-26 Pack

12:38 p.m. — Brooks returns after a few minutes rest for Oregon. We’re tied at 23 with 6:00 left first half.

12:29 p.m. — Marcus Marshall hits a 3 to put UNR up 23-19 midway through the first half. Caroline and Fenner with 2 fouls though.

12:28 p.m. — ASU hanging with Oregon. Ducks up 18-16 with 11:20 to go 1st half.

12:26 p.m. — Surge continues for Utah State. Aggies now on a 13-2 run to cut UNR lead to 16-15. Pack are 1 for their last 8 from the field.

12:19 p.m. — UNR opened the first quarterfinal of the day on a 14-2 run, but Utah State has steadied the ship with a 7-0 run. 14-9 Pack

12:16 p.m. — Lots of people congregating outside on Toshiba Plaza enjoying a beautiful day in Las Vegas: sunny and 77 degrees.

12:12 p.m. — It’s just after noon and @TMobileArena is already two-thirds full for what will be a full day of college hoops.

12:06 p.m. — It’s Day Two at the Pac-12 tournament. First up, No. 1 Oregon w/P12 POY Dillon Brooks, vs. ASU, winner in OT over Stanford Wed.

 