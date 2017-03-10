VegasMadness Day 8: Here are all of today’s tournament games

We may be down to the last couple of days of Vegas Madness, but it’s not over yet. We’ve got the Mountain West, Western Athletic Conference and the Pac-12 all in action today in three different venues.

The Mountain West women finish up their tournament today with the championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center at noon. The MW men, Pac-12 and WAC all see semifinal action today.

Here’s a look at today’s full Vegas Madness schedule:

MOUNTAIN WEST — Thomas & Mack Center

(Women)

12 p.m. — No. 4 Boise State vs. No. 7 Fresno State (MW Network live stream)

Men

(Games shown on CBS Sports Network)

7 p.m. — No. 1 UNR vs. No. 4 Fresno State

9:30 p.m. — No. 2 Colorado State vs. No. 6 San Diego State

WAC — Orleans Arena

Women

(Games shown on ESPN3)

12 p.m. — No. 1 NM State vs. #4 UMKC

2:30 p.m. — No. 2 Seattle U vs. No. 6 Utah Valley

Men

(games shown on ESPN3)

6 p.m. — No. 4 Utah Valley vs. No. 1 CSUB

8:30 p.m. — No. 2 NM State vs. No. 3 UMKC

PAC-12 — T-Mobile

(Games shown on Pac-12 Network)

6 p.m. — No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 5 Cal

8:30 p.m. — No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 3 UCLA

