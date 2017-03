Vegas Madness Day eight is here. We’ve got three tournaments going on today all around town, and we’ll be live-tweeting from all the games today. Follow along below.

Check out all of our Vegas Madness coverage online at reviewjournal.com/VegasMadness.

Tweets about #VegasMadness since_time:1489132800 until_time:1489219199 list:RJ_Sports/vegasmadness