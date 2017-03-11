VegasMadness Day 9: Here are the championship games today

Vegas Madness comes to an end today with the Mountain West men, the Western Athletic Conference women and men and the Pac-12 men playing for the titles.

And the next stop for the champs? Dancing in the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s a look at today’s full schedule:

MOUNTAIN WEST — Thomas & Mack Center

3 p.m. — No. 1 UNR vs. No. 2 Colorado State (CBS)

WAC — Orleans Arena

Women

3 p.m. — No. 1 NM State vs. N0 2 Seattle U (ESPN 3)

Men

8 p.m. — No. 1 CSU Bakersfield vs No. 2 NM State (ESPNU)

PAC-12 — T-Mobile Arena

8 p.m. — No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 1 Oregon (ESPN)

Follow all of our Vegas Madness coverage online at reviewjournal.com/VegasMadness and #VegasMadness on Twitter.

Contact Kira Terry at kerry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.