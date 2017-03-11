VegasMadness Tonight: The finals are set — VIDEO

Adam Hill, Steve Carp and Ed Graney from the Las Vegas Review-Journal report on the PAC-12 tournament semifinals and preview what to expect in the final between Oregon and Arizona.

Hill also recaps what went down in the Mountain West tournament semifinals and the women’s final between Boise State and Fresno State at the Thomas & Mack Center and provides updates on the WAC men’s tournament at Orleans Arena.

For all the scores and start times of the tournament games happening in Las Vegas, check out our ‘Vegas Madness Tonight’ recap every night!

