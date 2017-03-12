VegasMadness Tonight: Who dances and who sweats out Selection Sunday

Adam Hill from the Las Vegas Review-Journal recaps the finals in the WAC, Pac-12 and Mountain West finals and also talks about what teams will go to the NCAA tournament and which teams are on the bubble.

Adam Hill and Steve Carp from the Las Vegas Review-Journal report on the PAC-12 tournament final between Oregon and Arizona from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Carp breaks down which teams will head to the NCAA tournament and who will have to wait until Selection Sunday to find out their fate.

Hill also reviews how the Mountain West tournament final between Nevada and Colorado State at the Thomas & Mack Center played out and provides updates on the WAC men’s final that took place at Orleans Arena.

