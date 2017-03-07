Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

With Gonzaga leading by just six points late in its West Coast Conference tournament semifinal matchup with Santa Clara, freshman Zach Collins had the ball at the top of the arc.

Calmly and smoothly for a 7-footer, the former Bishop Gorman standout rose up and hit a 3-pointer to put the game away and send his home crowd into a frenzy. The play displayed the poise, skill and efficiency Collins has given the No. 4 Bulldogs this season as one of his team’s key players off the bench.

Thanks to the Las Vegas native’s contributions, including that timely 3-pointer, Gonzaga has a chance to win its fifth straight WCC tournament championship at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Orleans Arena. The Bulldogs will face No. 2 seed Saint Mary’s.

“I expected us to win and win a lot just because I knew how talented we were,” Collins said. “It’s been an amazing run.”

Collins’ size and basketball ability attracted attention from an early age, when parents on opposing teams would ask about his birth certificate in youth leagues.

He found tougher competition at Bishop Gorman, starting out by playing behind McDonald’s All-Americans Chase Jeter and Stephen Zimmerman. He still found ways to distinguish himself, though, dominating AAU ball after his sophomore season for two months before learning he had been playing with a fractured tibia.

“He broke his leg in his state final in Reno,” his father Mike Collins said, adding that it was initially thought to just be a contusion. “And he’s out there against other 7-footers and beating older guys.”

Collins found talented players in his path again upon arriving at Gonzaga, with All-WCC First Team selections Przemek Karnowski and Johnathan Williams entrenched in the frontcourt. It forced the freshman to come off the bench, a role in which he has thrived.

Collins is averaging 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17.4 minutes of playing time per game, and was named to the All-WCC Second Team without ever making a start. He’s shooting 65.7 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent (8-for-18) from 3-point range.

“Zach’s been all business all year,” junior guard Nigel Williams-Goss said. “Really a starter-type talent. We know we can count on him night in and night out to protect the rim, rebound and give us a great low-post presence.”

Collins was also able to grow by facing his experienced teammates in practice, especially the 7-foot-1 Karnowski. The freshman is listed as 70 pounds lighter than the redshirt senior, which forced Collins to learn and adapt quickly.

“Going against (Karnowski), learning how to guard bigger guys and what reads to make going against a guy that big, it’s been everything,” Collins said. “I don’t think I would be where I am right now if I hadn’t been with a guy like him in the preseason.”

The two sometimes see the court together and have been key to the Bulldogs’ eighth-ranked scoring defense. Coach Mark Few said the pair, along with Williams, gives the team “elite-level” rim protection.

That strength inside has been a major factor in Gonzaga’s 31-1 record and national championship aspirations. Especially because few teams can say they have a skilled 7-footer sitting ready to come off their bench.

“I think we have yet to play our best game,” Collins said. “That’s huge, especially because we have a whole other season after this WCC tournament.”

Contact reporter Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.