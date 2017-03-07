Posted 

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_020-copy_8069016.jpgBuy Photo
Gonzaga forward Zach Collins (32) drives against Santa Clara center Emmanuel Ndumanya (50) during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_025_8069016.jpg
Brigham Young forward Yoeli Childs (23) goes to the basket as Saint Mary's forward Kyle Clark (33) defends during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. Saint Mary's took down Brigham Young 81-50. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_026_8069016.jpg
Saint Mary's center Jock Landale (34) looks to block a shot from Brigham Young forward Eric Mika (12) during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_027_8069016.jpg
Saint Mary's guard Joe Rahon (25) drives to the basket past Brigham Young guard Elijah Bryant (3) during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. Saint Mary's took down Brigham Young 81-50. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_028_8069016.jpg
Saint Mary's center Jock Landale (34) dunks against Brigham Young during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. Saint Mary's took down Brigham Young 81-50. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_029_8069016.jpg
Brigham Young guard Nick Emery (4) drives against Saint Mary's during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_030_8069016.jpg
Brigham Young forward Yoeli Childs (23) shoots over Saint Mary's forward Dane Pineau (22) during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_031_8069016.jpg
Brigham Young guard Elijah Bryant (3) drives against Saint Mary's guard Tanner Krebs (00) during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_032_8069016.jpg
Brigham Young guard Elijah Bryant (3) shoots between Saint Mary's forwards Calvin Hermanson (24) and Dane Pineau (22) during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_033_8069016.jpg
Saint Mary's center Jock Landale (34) dunks as Brigham Young forward Yoeli Childs (23) looks on during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. Saint Mary's took down Brigham Young 81-50. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_034_8069016.jpg
Saint Mary's guard Emmett Naar (3) shoots over Brigham Young forward Eric Mika (12) during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. Saint Mary's took down Brigham Young 81-50. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_035_8069016.jpg
Saint Mary's cheerleaders perform during a game against Brigham Young at the West Coast Conference basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. Saint Mary's took down Brigham Young 81-50. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_036_8069016.jpg
Brigham Young forward Eric Mika (12) looks for an open shot against Saint Mary's during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_037_8069016.jpg
Brigham Young forward Eric Mika (12) loses control of the ball under pressure from Saint Mary's defense during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_038_8069016.jpg
Brigham Young guard Elijah Bryant (3) drives against Saint Mary's forward Calvin Hermanson (24) during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_039_8069016.jpg
Brigham Young guard Nick Emery (4) drives to the basket past Saint Mary's guard Emmett Naar (3) during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_040_8069016.jpg
Saint Mary's forward Calvin Hermanson (24) shoots a three-pointer against Brigham Young during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. Saint Mary's took down Brigham Young 81-50. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_041_8069016.jpg
Saint Mary's guard Joe Rahon (25) drives against Brigham Young during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. Saint Mary's took down Brigham Young 81-50. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_042_8069016.jpg
Saint Mary's center Jock Landale (34) shoots over Brigham Young center Corbin Kaufusi (44) during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. Saint Mary's took down Brigham Young 81-50. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_043_8069016.jpg
Brigham Young forward Eric Mika (12) sends up a shot over Saint Mary's during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_044_8069016.jpg
Brigham Young guard Elijah Bryant (3) looks for an open shot against Saint Mary's during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_045_8069016.jpg
Saint Mary's forward Dane Pineau (22) looks to pass while playing Brigham Young during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. Saint Mary's took down Brigham Young 81-50. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_046_8069016.jpg
Brigham Young forward Davin Guinn (24) breaks up an attempted rebound by Saint Mary's center Jock Landale (34) during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. Saint Mary's took down Brigham Young 81-50. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_006_8069016.jpg
Gonzaga forward Zach Collins (32) shoots over Santa Clara center Emmanuel Ndumanya (50) during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_008_8069016.jpg
Santa Clara guard Jared Brownridge (23) shoots over Gonzaga forward Zach Collins (32) during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_001_8069016.jpg
Gonzaga forward Zach Collins (32) celebrates his three-pointer against Santa Clara in the final moments of the second half during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_002_8069016.jpg
Gonzaga forward Zach Collins (32) shoots over Santa Clara forward Nate Kratch (43) during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_024_8069016.jpg
Gonzaga guard Jordan Mathews (4) looks to shoot over Santa Clara guard Jared Brownridge (23) during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_023_8069016.jpg
Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski (24) is fouled by Santa Clara forward Nate Kratch (43) while going up to the net during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_022_8069016.jpg
Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) drives against Santa Clara during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_021_8069016.jpg
Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) brings the ball up court during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_019_8069016.jpg
Gonzaga forward Johnathan Williams (3) drives against Santa Clara during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_018_8069016.jpg
Gonzaga players cheer as their team players Santa Clara during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_017_8069016.jpg
Santa Clara forward Jarvis Pugh (4) shoots against Gonzaga during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_015_8069016.jpg
Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski (24) sends up a shot over Santa Clara forward Jarvis Pugh (4) during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_014_8069016.jpg
Santa Clara forward Nate Kratch (43) goes up for a shot against Gonzaga during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_013_8069016.jpg
Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) drives to the basket against Santa Clara during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_012_8069016.jpg
Santa Clara guard Kai Healy (10) drives against Gonzaga guard Jordan Mathews (4) during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_011_8069016.jpg
Santa Clara guard Jared Brownridge (23) drives against Gonzaga during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_010_8069016.jpg
Santa Clara forward Nate Kratch (43) waits for an open shot against Gonzaga during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_009_8069016.jpg
Gonzaga and Santa Clara players fight for a rebound during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_007_8069016.jpg
Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) looks to get past Santa Clara forward Jarvis Pugh (4) during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_005_8069016.jpg
Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) drives against Santa Clara guard Matt Hauser (12) during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_004_8069016.jpg
Gonzaga guard Jordan Mathews (4) drives against Santa Clara forward Nate Kratch (43) during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zach Collins thrives as Gonzaga’s biggest bench threat

web1_bkc-wcctourney_030617cs_003_8069016.jpg
Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski (24) shoots between Santa Clara forward Nate Kratch (43) and center Emmanuel Ndumanya (50) during a West Coast Conference basketball tournament game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By BEN GOTZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

With Gonzaga leading by just six points late in its West Coast Conference tournament semifinal matchup with Santa Clara, freshman Zach Collins had the ball at the top of the arc.

Calmly and smoothly for a 7-footer, the former Bishop Gorman standout rose up and hit a 3-pointer to put the game away and send his home crowd into a frenzy. The play displayed the poise, skill and efficiency Collins has given the No. 4 Bulldogs this season as one of his team’s key players off the bench.

Thanks to the Las Vegas native’s contributions, including that timely 3-pointer, Gonzaga has a chance to win its fifth straight WCC tournament championship at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Orleans Arena. The Bulldogs will face No. 2 seed Saint Mary’s.

“I expected us to win and win a lot just because I knew how talented we were,” Collins said. “It’s been an amazing run.”

Collins’ size and basketball ability attracted attention from an early age, when parents on opposing teams would ask about his birth certificate in youth leagues.

He found tougher competition at Bishop Gorman, starting out by playing behind McDonald’s All-Americans Chase Jeter and Stephen Zimmerman. He still found ways to distinguish himself, though, dominating AAU ball after his sophomore season for two months before learning he had been playing with a fractured tibia.

“He broke his leg in his state final in Reno,” his father Mike Collins said, adding that it was initially thought to just be a contusion. “And he’s out there against other 7-footers and beating older guys.”

Collins found talented players in his path again upon arriving at Gonzaga, with All-WCC First Team selections Przemek Karnowski and Johnathan Williams entrenched in the frontcourt. It forced the freshman to come off the bench, a role in which he has thrived.

 

Collins is averaging 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17.4 minutes of playing time per game, and was named to the All-WCC Second Team without ever making a start. He’s shooting 65.7 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent (8-for-18) from 3-point range.

“Zach’s been all business all year,” junior guard Nigel Williams-Goss said. “Really a starter-type talent. We know we can count on him night in and night out to protect the rim, rebound and give us a great low-post presence.”

Collins was also able to grow by facing his experienced teammates in practice, especially the 7-foot-1 Karnowski. The freshman is listed as 70 pounds lighter than the redshirt senior, which forced Collins to learn and adapt quickly.

“Going against (Karnowski), learning how to guard bigger guys and what reads to make going against a guy that big, it’s been everything,” Collins said. “I don’t think I would be where I am right now if I hadn’t been with a guy like him in the preseason.”

 

The two sometimes see the court together and have been key to the Bulldogs’ eighth-ranked scoring defense. Coach Mark Few said the pair, along with Williams, gives the team “elite-level” rim protection.

That strength inside has been a major factor in Gonzaga’s 31-1 record and national championship aspirations. Especially because few teams can say they have a skilled 7-footer sitting ready to come off their bench.

“I think we have yet to play our best game,” Collins said. “That’s huge, especially because we have a whole other season after this WCC tournament.”

 

Contact reporter Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

WCC tournament schedule

At Orleans Arena

Thursday

Women: First round, No. 9 Pacific 73, No. 8 Pepperdine 55; No. 7 San Diego 74, No. 10 Portland 47. Quarterfinals, No. 3 Saint Mary's 60, No. 6 Santa Clara 57; No. 4 San Francisco 80, No. 5 Loyola Marymount 67

Friday

Women: Quarterfinals, No. 1 Gonzaga 91, No. 9 Pacific 59; No. 2 Brigham Young 75, No. 7 San Diego 66, OT

Men: First round No. 9 Pacific 89, No. 8 Pepperdine 84; No. 10 Portland 60, No. 7 San Diego 55

Saturday

Men: Quarterfinals, No. 3 Brigham Young 89, No. 6 Loyola Marymount 81; No. 4 Santa Clara 76, No. 5 San Francisco 69; No. 1 Gonzaga 82, No. 9 Pacific 50; No. 2 Saint Mary's 81, No. 10 Portland 58

Sunday

No games scheduled

Monday

Women: Semifinals, No. 1 Gonzaga 77, No. 4 San Francisco 46; No. 3 Saint Mary's 59, No. 2 Brigham Young 49

Men: Semifinals, No. 1 Gonzaga 77, No. 4 Santa Clara 68; No. 2 Saint Mary's vs. No. 3 Brigham Young, late

Tuesday

Women: Championship, No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 3 Saint Mary's, 1 p.m. (ESPNU)

Men: Championship, No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2/3, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

 