What are the Christmas week hoops tournaments in Las Vegas

PLAY4KAY SHOOTOUT

What: Division I women’s basketball tournament.

Where: T-Mobile Arena

Monday: 12:30 p.m. — South Florida vs. Long Beach State; 3 p.m. — New Mexico State vs. Quinnipiac; 5:30 p.m. — Oklahoma State vs. Santa Clara; 8 p.m. — UNLV vs. Oregon State.

Tuesday: 12:30 p.m. — Monday afternoon losers consolation game; 3 p.m. — Monday evening losers’ consolation game; 5:30 p.m. — Monday afternoon winners semifinal; 8 p.m. — Monday evening winners semifinals.

Wednesday: 8 p.m. — championship game.

PUERTO RICO CLASSIC

What: Division I women’s basketball tournament.

Where: South Point Arena.

Monday: Noon — Arkansas State vs Kennesaw State; 2:15 p.m. – Xavier vs. Oklahoma; 4:30 p.m. – Cal vs. Southern Mississippi; 6:45 p.m. – Portland State vs. Northern Kentucky.

Tuesday: Noon – Southern Mississippi vs. Xavier; 2:15 p.m. – Northern Kentucky vs. Arkansas State; 4:30 p.m. – Kennesaw State vs. Portland State; 6:45 p.m. – Oklahoma vs. Cal.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – Southern Miss vs. Northern Kentucky; 4:45 p.m. – Xavier vs. Kennesaw State; 7:00 p.m. – Portland State vs. Oklahoma; 9:15 p.m. – Arkansas State vs. Cal.

LAS VEGAS HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC

What: Division I men’s basketball tournament.

Where: South Point Arena.

Wednesday: 12:15 p.m. — Iona vs. UC Santa Barbara; 2:30 p.m. — Nevada-Reno vs. Towson.

Thursday: Noon — Towson vs. Iona; 2:30 p.m. — UC Santa Barbara vs. Nevada-Reno.

D2 SOUTH POINT HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC

What: Division II men’s and women’s basketball tournament.

Where: South Point Arena

Monday: 11 a.m. — West Texas A&M vs. Rollins (M); 1:15 p.m. — Eastern New Mexico vs. Western Washington (W); 3:30 p.m. — Angelo State vs. NW Nazarene (W); 5:45 p.m. — Angelo State vs. Simon Fraser (M); 8 p.m. — Tarleton State vs. Western Washington (M).

CONTINENTAL TIRES LAS VEGAS CLASSIC

What: Division II men’s basketball tournament.

Where: Orleans Arena,

Thursday: Noon — Chicago State vs. SEMO; 2:30 p.m. — Troy vs. Cornell; 5:30 p.m. — Depaul vs. Wyoming; 8 p.m. — USC vs. Missouri State

Friday: Noon — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser; 2:30 p.m. — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner; 5:30 p.m. — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser; 8 p.m. — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner.