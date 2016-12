What are the Christmas week hoops tournaments in Las Vegas

PLAY4KAY SHOOTOUT

What: Division I women’s basketball tournament

Where: T-Mobile Arena

Wednesday: 12:30 p.m. — New Mexico State vs. Long Beach State; 3 p.m. — UNLV vs. South Florida; 5:30 p.m. — third place game; 8 p.m. — championship game.

PUERTO RICO CLASSIC

What: Division I women’s basketball tournament.

Where: South Point Arena

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – Southern Miss vs. Northern Kentucky; 4:45 p.m. – Xavier vs. Kennesaw State; 7:00 p.m. – Portland State vs. Oklahoma; 9:15 p.m. – Arkansas State vs. California.

LAS VEGAS HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC

What: Division I men’s basketball tournament

Where: South Point Arena

Wednesday: 12:15 p.m. — Iona vs. UC Santa Barbara; 2:30 p.m. — UNR vs. Towson.

Thursday: Noon — Towson vs. Iona; 2:30 p.m. — UC Santa Barbara vs. UNR.

CONTINENTAL TIRES LAS VEGAS CLASSIC

What: Division I men’s basketball tournament

Where: Orleans Arena

Thursday: Noon — Chicago State vs. Southeast Missouri State; 2:30 p.m. — Troy vs. Cornell; 5:30 p.m. — DePaul vs. Wyoming; 8 p.m. — Southern California vs. Missouri State

Friday: Noon — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser; 2:30 p.m. — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner; 5:30 p.m. — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser; 8 p.m. — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner.