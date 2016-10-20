Aaron Rodgers slumping, but Green Bay Packers big favorites over Bears

Something is wrong with Green Bay, and something is wrong with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers (3-2) and Chicago Bears (1-5) are each looking to solve some problems when the NFC North rivals meet Thursday night at Lambeau Field. The Packers are 7½-point favorites, and the total is 46.

Rodgers has often recalled his best days from his college years at California when facing Chicago. But, when it comes to the subject of his best days, 2016 is not included for Rodgers, who was dealing with career lows as a starter in completion percentage and passer rating entering last week.

Rodgers and coach Mike McCarthy are not getting along, and their issues were more obvious in a 30-16 loss to Dallas on Sunday. The Packers will be without injured running back Eddie Lacy.

Meanwhile, with only one win and one cover into late October, the Bears are not an easy sell. But Brian Hoyer is a better option than Jay Cutler. Hoyer has kept Chicago within earshot most weeks and has a string of four straight 300-yard passing games.

Until the Packers, with several key contributors banged up, start firing on all cylinders, it’s tough to lay the price in this bitter rivalry.

The Gold Sheet pick: Packers, 29-24

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).