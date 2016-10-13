Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts live underdogs against Houston Texans

After paying big money for free-agent quarterback Brock Osweiler, the Houston Texans still are waiting for an encouraging return on their investment.

Houston’s offense is a work in progress, as Osweiler, reflected in his seven interceptions, has been slow to absorb coach Bill O’Brien’s schemes. The Indianapolis defense is vulnerable, but can Osweiler and the still-evolving Texans offense capitalize Sunday night?

Meanwhile, coordinator Romeo Crennel is already forced to mix and match with his Texans defense after injuries to end J.J. Watt and tackle Devon Still. Houston native Andrew Luck has performed well versus his former hometown team, as his Colts have won and covered three straight at NRG Stadium.

Indianapolis is 5-1-1 against the spread in the past seven series meetings. Houston is 3-0 ATS at home this season. But Luck and the Colts are 17-10 ATS as regular-season underdogs since 2012, and the technical edge goes to the Colts as 3-point ‘dogs.

NFL tech notes and trends for Week 6 from Goldsheet.com:

* Cincinnati at New England: Patriots coach Bill Belichick is 7-2-3 ATS as a home favorite since last year, with quarterback Tom Brady 5-1-3. In three meetings versus Bengals coach Marvin Lewis since 2010, the home team has won and covered each (Patriots are 2-1). New England is 4-1 under the total this season. Cincinnati is 14-6 under on the road since 2014. Tech edges: Patriots and under.

* Carolina at New Orleans: The Panthers are 1-4 straight up and ATS in their past five, including the Super Bowl. Carolina is 0-2 as a road favorite this season and 3-6 in the role since 2015. The Saints were the only team to cover twice versus Cam Newton last year. New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees is 6-11-1 ATS in his past 18 at home, and the Saints are 10-3 over the total in their past 13 at home. Tech edges: Saints and over.

* Jacksonville at Chicago: With coach John Fox, the Bears are 2-8 straight up and ATS at Soldier Field since last year. The Jaguars are 14-7 over the total in their past 21 since late in the 2014 season. Tech edges: Jaguars and over.

* Los Angeles at Detroit: After a 2-7-1 spread skid on the road, Rams coach Fisher has won and covered his past two as a visitor. The Rams are 15-6-1 under the total since late 2014. The Lions are 4-6-1 ATS in their past 11 at home. Tech edges: Rams and under.

* Kansas City at Oakland: The Chiefs are only 3-3 in their past six at Oakland, but extended trends are all Kansas City, which is 10-3 ATS in its past 13 on the road in this rivalry. The road team is 15-5 ATS in the past 20 meetings. Raiders coach Jack Del Rio is 2-8 ATS at home since last year. Tech edge: Chiefs.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).