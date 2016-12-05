Andrew Luck returns to fuel Indianapolis Colts’ playoff push

Despite what feels like a disastrous season for the Indianapolis Colts, there is some good news. A division title is within reach, and quarterback Andrew Luck is back.

And there’s more: Ryan Fitzpatrick is the opposing quarterback on Monday night.

Luck passed the NFL’s concussion protocol last week and said he’s ready to roll when the Colts (5-6) face the New York Jets (3-8). Indianapolis is a 1½- to 2-point road favorite, and the total is 48½.

“With Luck back, I expect the Colts to take care of business,” SportsXradio.com handicapper Ken Thomson said. “But it will be close because the Colts are not a great road team.”

The Jets are not a great home team, either, with a 1-4 record this season. Still, they did put up a good fight at home in a 22-17 loss to New England last week.

Luck has fought through injuries and tried to survive his weak offensive line for the past three months. He has 19 touchdown passes, but he has been sacked a league-high 35 times.

His top wide receiver, T.Y. Hilton, is expected to play after recovering from a back injury. The Colts are 0-6 when Hilton had fewer than 80 yards receiving, and they are 5-0 when Hilton had 80 yards or more. He gets a favorable matchup against New York cornerback Darrelle Revis, who’s showing his age and no longer shutting down any receivers.

“It’s a big game for the Colts,” Thomson said. “That’s the luxury of being in the AFC South.”

The Houston Texans, who lost at Green Bay on Sunday, and Tennessee Titans share the division lead at 6-6. Winning the AFC South is similar to being king of a molehill, but it will get a team into the playoffs. The Jets have nothing to motivate them but a last chance to look good in the national spotlight.

Luck is winless in his past five prime-time starts. Some sharp money has surfaced on the Jets. But all things considered, this game means far more to the Colts, who have the far better quarterback in their corner.

Pick: Colts (-1½)

