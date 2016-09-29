Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals fragile favorites against Miami Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton has been under siege, and that has a lot to do with the team’s rather slow break from the starting gate.

The Bengals, 1-2 straight up while failing to cover a spread, are 7½-point home favorites over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. The total is 46½.

While the Bengals did somewhat jump-start their sluggish rush offense last week in a loss to Denver, Dalton has two touchdown passes and has been sacked 12 times.

Miami needed some luck and overtime to get past the Browns, but the Dolphins previously pushed Seattle and New England into the last minute on the road.

If the Dolphins can play with a lead, they can unleash pass rushers Mario Williams and Cameron Wake, and at the moment, that’s the last thing Dalton needs to see.

The Gold Sheet pick: Bengals, 23-20

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).