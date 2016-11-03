Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan soaring into rematch at Tampa Bay

Two months ago, Jameis Winston tossed four touchdown passes as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the season with an impressive win at Atlanta. Much has changed as the teams get set for the rematch.

The Falcons are flying high atop the NFC South at 5-3. The other three teams in the division show losing records, including the Buccaneers at 3-4. The Falcons are favored by 3½-4 points in Thursday night’s game at Tampa Bay.

A gut-check win over Green Bay last week suggests Atlanta is not about to collapse as it did last year, when the Falcons started 5-0 and finished 8-8.

After forcing a slower tempo on quarterback Matt Ryan in 2015, offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is wisely allowing the attack to go no-huddle, as Ryan prefers. Ryan leads the NFL in passing yards (2,636) and touchdowns (19). Julio Jones is second in the league with 859 yards receiving.

There’s no home edge lately for the Buccaneers, who are 0-3 as hosts this year and 5-15 against the spread in their past 20 at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay dropped an overtime decision to the Oakland Raiders in Week 8.

The total is 51, and the Falcons are 7-1 over the total this season.

The Gold Sheet pick: Falcons, 31-24

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).