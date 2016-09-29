Betting bad beats result in agony and ecstasy for football bettors

Instead of smothering the fumble and simply ending the game, Solomon Thomas scooped up the ball, sprinted 42 yards for a score and etched his name in the sports betting history books.

To some, the sight of Thomas, a Stanford defensive lineman, running to the end zone was a nightmare in motion. To others, it was an incredibly lucky break. Everyone who wagers can relate to the emotions of agony and ecstasy felt on each side.

Thomas’ fumble return for a touchdown as time expired Saturday made Stanford a 22-13 winner over UCLA in Pasadena, Calif. The Cardinal were favored by 2½-3½ points during the week, with minus-3 being the consensus line.

Just like that, underdog bettors were handed what is known as a bad beat.

“That was the point-spread heartbreaker or heart-maker of the year,” The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall said.

Bad beats have been talked about in Las Vegas for years, and now mainstream media — especially ESPN’s “SportsCenter” — are picking up on the popularity of highlighting preposterous point-spread results.

The Bruins took a 13-9 lead into the final minute, but Ryan Burns’ touchdown pass and the extra point put Stanford on top 16-13 with 24 seconds remaining. At that point, the betting result was a push for most. However, there were some UCLA bettors still set to cash at plus-3½.

On the game’s final play, Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen danced in the pocket to prepare to throw a Hail Mary. Rosen was hit from behind and lost the ball. Solomon picked it up and the result is history. Defensive linemen rarely get chances to score, so who could blame him?

“It’s so brutal to lose that,” William Hill sports book director Nick Bogdanovich said.

CG Technology book director Jason Simbal said the flip in the result — from UCLA winning to Stanford by 3 — meant a loss of about $150,000 for his book. The Cardinal’s final touchdown added more than $50,000 to the loss.

“You’re winning the game with 31 seconds left and getting 3½,” South Point oddsmaker Jimmy Vaccaro said. “I have never seen anything like it.”

Of course, Vaccaro has worked in Las Vegas books since the 1970s, and he has seen similar point-spread hijinks.

There was another wild finish Saturday night. Arizona State, a 3½-point favorite, led California by three before the Sun Devils’ D.J. Calhoun returned an onside kick 42 yards for a touchdown — and a 51-41 win — with 48 seconds left.

Bettors on the Boston Red Sox, who took a 3-0 lead into the ninth inning Wednesday and lost to the New York Yankees 5-3 on Mark Teixeira’s dramatic two-out grand slam, also felt the agony of totally unexpected defeat. But as far as football betting, these bad beats from recent years are the most gut-wrenching and unforgettable:

* In September 2012 on “Monday Night Football,” Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were on the wrong side of a 14-12 decision in Seattle. Green Bay, generally favored by 3 points, led 12-7 before a replacement NFL ref’s errant call as time expired. The Seahawks’ Golden Tate was credited for a touchdown catch on a 24-yard pass from Russell Wilson that the Packers obviously intercepted. Millions of dollars changed hands on what was called the “Fail Mary” and the “Inaccurate Reception.”

* Rodgers was on the lucky side last year in Detroit. The Packers, favored by 2½ to 3 points, stunned the Lions 27-23 on Rodgers’ 61-yard Hail Mary to Richard Rodgers.

* The 2014 Bahamas Bowl was as bad as it gets. Western Kentucky, a 3-point favorite, led 49-14 going to the fourth quarter. Central Michigan rallied to within 49-42 and scored on a wild 75-yard pass play that included three laterals as time expired. The Chippewas attempted a 2-point conversion that failed, but they covered the spread in the 49-48 loss

* In the 2012 Belk Bowl, disaster struck Duke as a 9-point underdog to Cincinnati. In a tie game with a minute remaining, the Blue Devils seemed headed for a score before losing a fumble at the 5-yard line. The Bearcats scored on an 83-yard touchdown pass with 44 seconds to go and added an interception return for a touchdown with 14 seconds left to win 48-34.

* Close to home, we’ll never forget Wisconsin-UNLV in 2002 on the night the lights went out at Sam Boyd Stadium with the Badgers leading 27-7 and headed for a cover with 7:41 remaining in the fourth quarter. Wagers were voided because the game did not go the required 55 minutes to be an official result, and the ensuing anger and confusion triggered small riots in some Strip books.

It’s also worth remembering Ohio State-Northwestern in 2013 and the way regular NFL refs messed up the end of a San Diego Chargers-Pittsburgh Steelers game in 2008.

Sports bettors have love-hate relationships with bad beats. Miracle winner, sore loser or innocent bystander, there’s an incredible story to tell.

