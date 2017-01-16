Betting public beats books again in NFL playoffs

So much for the anticipated Super Bowl showdown between America’s Team and the team America loves to hate.

A potential Cowboys-Patriots matchup — which would’ve likely produced a record wagering handle in Nevada — was erased when the Packers outlasted Dallas in a 34-31 thriller Sunday that was the first upset of this year’s NFL playoffs.

Green Bay, a 5½-point underdog that squandered leads of 21-3 and 28-13 before the Cowboys rallied to tie it at 28-all with 4:08 left, didn’t need Aaron Rodgers to bail it out with a Hail Mary this time. Instead, Packers backers can hail Mason Crosby, who kicked the winning 51-yard field goal as time expired after booting a go-ahead 56-yarder with 1:33 left.

Rodgers, who threw for 356 yards and two touchdowns, put Crosby in position to secure Green Bay’s eighth consecutive win by completing a 36-yard pass on the run to Jared Cook, who kept both feet inbounds on the sideline on third-and-20 with 12 seconds remaining.

The Packers, who paid plus-180 on the money line, were the first road team to cover this postseason after home favorites won and covered the first six games.

The Steelers, 2-point ’dogs, followed with a minor upset in a 18-16 win over the Chiefs on Sunday night, as Chris Boswell kicked a playoff-record six field goals.

The upsets didn’t prevent the betting public from enjoying another winning NFL weekend after it cashed in Saturday on the Falcons and over and the Patriots and over.

“Didn’t help us much,” Wynn sports book director John Avello said. “We lost on the first game. We had a ton of Packer money lines and a ton of parlays on the over. It was not a good weekend overall.”

Kansas City closed to 18-16 on a late touchdown run by Spencer Ware and appeared to tie it on a 2-point conversion pass by Alex Smith. But the score was negated by a holding penalty and the ensuing attempt failed. Ben Roethlisberger then completed a key third-down pass to Antonio Brown before running out the clock.

“The worst game of the weekend for us was the Steelers,” CG Technology sports book director Jason Simbal said. “There was so much parlay liability for the Steelers. And the teasers all cashed.”

Matt Ryan threw for 338 yards and three TDs as the explosive Falcons whipped the Seahawks 36-20, easily covering the 6½-point spread that opened at 3½.

Atlanta is favored by 4 points over Green Bay in Sunday’s NFC Championship at the Georgia Dome, where the over is 9-0 this season and where the Falcons rallied for a 33-32 win over the Packers in Week 8. The total for the rematch is 59½ at CG Technology and the Wynn and as high as 61 elsewhere.

“That’s one of the highest totals I’ve ever opened up in the NFL,” Avello said.

Said Simbal: “We took some big bets on the under already.”

The Falcons went ahead 36-13 on Ryan’s touchdown pass to Mohamed Sanu with 3:40 left but, as Al Michaels would say, the game still wasn’t over. Neither is Devin Hester’s career as a returner. He brought back the ensuing kickoff 78 yards. On the next play, Wilson hit Doug Baldwin for a 31-yard score that sent the number over the total (51½) for the 14th time in Atlanta’s 17 games this season. The score reverberated in sports books across Las Vegas.

“There was a lot of screaming this weekend,” Avello said. “The public, they’re on a pretty good run right now. That was pretty much our worst game of the weekend.”

New England turned in an ugly performance but still managed to cover a 17-point spread, barely, in a 34-16 win over the Texans.

Tom Brady threw two interceptions, after throwing only two all season, and the Patriots led only 17-13 at halftime.

New England pushed its lead to 24-13 early in the second half and Pats bettors breathed a sigh of relief when Will Fuller let a touchdown catch slip through his fingers late in the third quarter.

Brock Osweiler was expected to be the X factor for the Texans this season and he proved to be just that in the end as he threw three second-half interceptions.

A Logan Ryan pick early in the fourth set up a short TD run by Dion Lewis that made it 31-16 and bettors erupted when Stephen Gostkowski booted a 43-yard field goal with 6:37 to go.

However, their elation soon turned to dread as Houston embarked on a drive that had the makings of a classic backdoor cover.

“Then you realized who was playing quarterback,” Simbal said.

Indeed. The Texans marched to the Patriots 26 before Osweiler threw a game-ending interception to Duron Harmon.

New England opened as a 5½-point favorite over Pittsburgh in the AFC Championship and the total is 51.

No matter which teams advance to Super Bowl LI, it should be a shootout.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.